OPINION: Alaska has a rare opportunity to transform rural health

Alaska Department of Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg provides an overview of the department’s services to the Senate Health And Resources Committee in 2023.

When people hear that Alaska has been awarded $272 million per year for five years through the Rural Health Transformation Program, one of the first questions they ask is simple: What are we going to do with it?

It’s an important question. But an even more important one is this: What kind of health system do we want to build for our children? Our seniors? The next generation of Alaskans?

The Rural Health Transformation Program is not simply a grant opportunity. It is a five-year federal investment in Alaska’s rural health system and one of the largest healthcare investments of its kind the state has ever received. It is a chance to improve health outcomes, strengthen access to care, and build a more connected and sustainable health system that reflects Alaska’s unique geography, challenges, and strengths.

The opportunity is moving fast with an aggressive timeline, and the Department of Health is working quickly to respond. We are actively engaging with communities and regions, committed to co-developing creative strategies that work for Alaskans.

Last fall we received hundreds of responses to our statewide request for information. We used that information to put together one of the most compelling applications that was submitted, judging by Alaska’s award amount. Through public meetings and regional conversations, Alaskans consistently identified the same priorities: strengthening workforce pipelines, improving access to care, expanding behavioral health services, modernizing technology, and supporting community-driven solutions that improve health outcomes.

That engagement continued through the application process. Organizations from every corner of Alaska submitted nearly 1,800 letters of interest. More than 400 of those proposals have now advanced to the full application stage, demonstrating both the scale of need and the extraordinary level of engagement from hospitals, Tribes and Tribal health organizations, clinics, EMS agencies, schools, nonprofits, local governments, and community partners across our state.

While some public attention has focused on individual proposals, the larger story is what these submissions represent: communities identifying solutions to longstanding challenges and helping shape the future of healthcare in Alaska.

For many Alaskans, particularly those living in rural and remote communities, accessing healthcare remains difficult. Long travel distances, workforce shortages, aging infrastructure, behavioral health needs, and rising costs can delay care and worsen health outcomes. Access to care is more than convenience. It can mean the difference between a person’s life being saved because a condition was caught early or behavioral health services were delivered on time, versus having to face a dire medical emergency.

The projects being considered seek to address these challenges in practical ways. Some focus on expanding access to primary care and preventive services. Others aim to strengthen behavioral health systems, improve care coordination, support the health workforce, modernize data systems, expand telehealth, or help patients manage chronic conditions before they become emergencies.

Some proposals go beyond clinic walls through investments in child care, home visiting programs, and workforce pathways that help healthcare professionals remain in their communities while making it easier for families to access care when, where, and how they need it.

Innovation is not about gadgets. It is about access.

Technology that allows patients to monitor chronic conditions, receive prenatal care, or fill prescriptions in their own communities means fewer barriers because their care is delivered closer to home.

A drone delivery system is not about innovation for its own sake. It is about getting medications and medical supplies to communities where unpredictable weather and challenging geography often stand between patients and care.

A telehealth connection is not simply a video screen. It may allow a patient to consult with a specialist without spending days away from their community.

A workforce development program is not merely a training initiative. It is an investment in behavioral health clinicians, nurses, community health aides, and other professionals who will care for Alaskans for decades to come.

A stronger regional hospital benefits surrounding communities. A new workforce pipeline in one region helps address needs across the state. Investments in telehealth, data sharing, and care coordination can ensure patients and providers have the information they need, when and where they need it.

Taken together, these investments reflect a simple reality: Alaskans have a chance to live a healthier life.

Our system is interconnected.

The Rural Health Transformation Program will not solve every challenge facing Alaska’s health system. No single funding source could. But it does provide a rare opportunity to make meaningful progress on issues that communities, providers, and patients have identified for years.

The decisions ahead are important. We know these investments must produce measurable results and strengthen Alaska’s health system for the long term. We are committed to ensuring each project moves us closer to that goal.

Ultimately, success will not be measured by the number of projects funded. Success will be measured by whether a parent can access care for their child sooner, an elder can receive services closer to home, communities have the workforce they need, and more Alaskans can live healthier lives.

That is the future the Rural Health Transformation Program is intended to help build, and one that all Alaskans have a stake in creating.

Heidi Hedberg is the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health.