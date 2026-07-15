Homer teen lives soccer dream as FIFA flag bearer at World Cup

High school student and McDonald’s crew member Ethan Fraker from Homer was selected as an official FIFA flag bearer for the United States’ second group stage match against Australia, carrying the Socceroos’ flag onto the pitch in front of a sold-out crowd of 66,925 fans at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) in Washington on June 19. (Ethan Fraker)

High school student and McDonald’s crew member Ethan Fraker from Homer was selected as an official FIFA flag bearer for the United States’ second group stage match against Australia, carrying the Socceroos’ flag onto the pitch in front of a sold-out crowd of 66,925 fans at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) in Washington on June 19. (Ethan Fraker)

High school student and McDonald’s crew member Ethan Fraker from Homer was selected as an official FIFA flag bearer for the United States’ second group stage match against Australia, carrying the Socceroos’ flag onto the pitch in front of a sold-out crowd of 66,925 fans at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) in Washington on June 19. (Ethan Fraker)

High school student and McDonald’s crew member Ethan Fraker from Homer was selected as an official FIFA flag bearer for the United States’ second group stage match against Australia, carrying the Socceroos’ flag onto the pitch in front of a sold-out crowd of 66,925 fans at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) in Washington on June 19. (Ethan Fraker)

High school student and McDonald’s crew member Ethan Fraker from Homer was selected as an official FIFA flag bearer for the United States’ second group stage match against Australia, carrying the Socceroos’ flag onto the pitch in front of a sold-out crowd of 66,925 fans at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) in Washington on June 19. (Ethan Fraker)

A high school student and McDonald’s crew member from Homer traded in his restaurant uniform for a bright red Coca-Cola jersey last month, as he experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at FIFA World Cup 2026.

Recognized by local McDonald’s management for his outstanding work ethic, Ethan Fraker was selected as an official FIFA flag bearer for the United States’ second group stage match against Australia and carried the Socceroos’ flag onto the pitch in front of a sold-out crowd of 66,925 fans at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) in Washington State on June 19.

Fraker said that going onto the pitch as a flag bearer was a dream come true.

“I never would have imagined when I started working at McDonald’s in Homer that I’d end up at a World Cup match because of it,” he said. “It was so cool to be in the stadium, especially at a game the USA won.”

The U.S. squad won the match 2-0, with goals coming from an early Australian own goal and a header by Alex Freeman.

Beyond the excitement of the match, the program sponsored by official FIFA partners such as McDonald’s and Coca-Cola connected Fraker with other youth flag bearers from across the country, turning the biggest sporting and cultural event in the world into a community-building experience where he made new, lifelong friends.

The experience was a life-changing milestone for Fraker and his mother, who accompanied him on the journey. The trip down to Seattle marked a series of firsts for the high school junior, as he explored the Pacific Northwest and shared a special bonding experience with his mother before he enters his senior year and graduates next spring.

Fraker’s mother, Lori, described it as a “pure joy” to watch her son experience something so unique. She added that the whole trip went smoothly and they were both smiling throughout the entire day.

“I really enjoyed this experience, and it gave my family and me the opportunity to explore the sights in Seattle, especially the Space Needle and Pike Place,” Ethan added. “I’m super grateful for this experience that I’ll never forget.”