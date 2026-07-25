Offshore supply vessel arrives in Homer

Fortune Sea has announced the arrival of a new vessel — the C-Atlantis, a 190-foot offshore supply vessel — the first of its kind to call Homer its home port. (Fortune Sea)

Fortune Sea has announced the arrival of a new vessel — the C-Atlantis, a 190-foot offshore supply vessel — the first of its kind to call Homer its home port. (Fortune Sea)

Fortune Sea has announced the arrival of a new vessel — the first of its kind to call Homer its home port.

The C-Atlantis, a 190-foot offshore supply vessel, concluded its journey from Port Fourchon, La. through the Panama Canal to the Cook Inlet. The vessel’s distinctive orange and black paint scheme can be seen in Kachemak Bay.

Fortune Sea Management, a vessel management division launched earlier this month by Fortune Sea, says that they are excited for the opportunity to expand the maritime job and marine trades in Homer.

“This vessel will be a vital asset for our community, driving meaningful growth and possibilities for our region,” according to a release. “We are so pleased to work with fellow Alaskan-owned business HEX LLC supporting their natural gas production operations.”

The vessel was built in 2000 and features dynamic positioning. With a cargo deck area of over 4,500 square feet, the C-Atlantis can reach speeds up to 13.2 knots.

Fortune Sea Management added that the vessel is a local investment by Alaskan-owned companies broadening the state’s maritime industry and natural gas critical infrastructure. It will also provide direct employment, maritime capacity, and economic opportunities for Alaskans.

The C-Atlantis is currently accepting inquiries for projects and charter opportunities from December 2026 through June 2027.

“C-Atlantis is equipped to support a wide range of marine operations, including offshore logistics, oil and gas support, infrastructure projects, cargo transport, scientific research, and other specialized vessel services,” Fortune Sea added.

“If you’re planning work in Alaska this winter or next spring, we’d love to start the conversation.”