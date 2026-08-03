Published August 3, 2026

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jennifer Osowski-Linnell, who passed away on July 11, 2026, at the age of 60 in her home in Wasilla, Alaska, surrounded by the love of her family.

Jennifer was born on September 28, 1965, in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Leon and Arlette Osowski. Throughout her life, she was known for her deep love of family, her unwavering faith in God, and her caring spirit.

Jennifer devoted much of her life to being a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, crafting, hunting, and fishing. She found joy in creating, spending time outdoors, and sharing those passions with those she loved.

Above all, Jennifer cherished her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, John Linnell; her four children, Nate, Ben, Addison, and Rosalie Miller; her 2 step- children, her nine beloved grandchildren; and her loving parents, Leon and Arlette Osowski. She also leaves behind many extended family members and dear friends who will cherish her memory and miss her deeply.

A viewing and Funeral Mass will be held on July 23, 2026, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Anchorage, Alaska. Viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Mass to follow at 12:00 p.m.

Jennifer will be remembered for her kindness, strength, faith, and service to others. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.