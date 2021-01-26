Arts in brief

A window display at a shop in Paris as seen on May 3, 2016. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

Students can enter Fish Art contest

Students in grades kindergarten through 12 can now enter the Wildlife Forever Fish Art contest. The contest inspires students to discover the importance of the state’s fishery resources while promoting creative art and writing skills.

The Alaska-specific “Alaska Fish Heritage Award” is a part of the nationwide contest and is hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service Alaska Region in partnership with Wildlife Forever, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Alaska Region, Bass Pro Shops and the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation.

For the Alaska-specific award, students are asked to illustrate the state fish – a king (Chinook) salmon. In addition, those in 4th grade and higher are asked to also submit an essay, poem, or creative writing piece about the importance of conserving the king (Chinook) salmon habitat. Alternatively, students may choose to illustrate other fish from the Official Fish List to compete in other state and national categories.

Entries are categorized in four grade levels: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Educators nationwide are encouraged to use Fish On!, the full-color Fish Art Lesson Plan, integrating the disciplines of science and art. Entries are due postmarked or emailed by March 31. New distance learning resources allow students to participate from home or classroom and complement a wide array of educational programming.

“Salmon are an integral part of our lives here in Alaska,” said Alaska Regional Forester Dave Schmid in a press release. “Seeing the youth learn and explore fish, art, and conservation is inspiring.”

For specific contest instructions and criteria, download the official Alaska entry form at https://bit.ly/3bXC3pR. You can also find more information at www.fishart.org, the national Wildlife Forever State-Fish Art contest website.

Pratt reopens with new exhibit, holds annual meeting

The Pratt Museum reopens starting Feb. 4 with hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

On Feb. 5, a new exhibit called “Familiar Faces: Portraits of Community” opens. Masks are required, and capacity will be limited to 10 visitors at any one time.

During an era of social distancing, the “Familiar Faces” exhibit provides visitors the opportunity to “meet” their neighbors and community members throughout history, with up-close observations of individuals and the stories that surround them.

“Familiar Faces” features special content by guest community members Joshua Veldstra, photographer; Christina Whiting, writer and photographer; and Clark Fair, writer. The exhibit draws on the Pratt Museum’s permanent collections to illustrate the deeper stories behind and beyond these seemingly simple images.

The meeting includes elections of the Board of Directors, partner recognition and a preview of the new exhibit. Curator Savanna Bradley and Veldstra, Fair and Whiting will also speak about “Familiar Faces.”

To attend and sign up, visit and register by Feb. 1 at eventbrite.com/e/2021-pratt-museum-annual-meeting-tickets-136900502087. The exhibit contributors will attend via Zoom.