On Sunday a big game happened down in Tampa where some older guy threw a bunch of touchdown passes and then the GOAT’s (that’s “Greatest of All Time”) team won. Go Bucs! Way to show someone in their 40s still can succeed, Tom Brady. The Super Bowl happened even during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to some creative cardboard cut outs to make it look like all the seats got filled.

The Betster cringed, though, at that Rugged Utility Vehicle That Will Not Be Named’s commercial about how the center of the United States is Lebanon, Kansas. OK, in his narration Bruce Springsteen said it’s the center of the Lower 48, but at the end there was a map with a star in the middle. You know which states or parts of states were not on that map?

Alaska, that’s who — and Hawaii and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Oh, sure, it’s convenient to draw that map without those features. Alaska and Hawaii always get left off or shoved over in the corner not to scale, but the poor U.P. got dropped. Yoopers, we Alaskans have your back. This is so, so wrong.

How hard would it have been to do some research and find that, hey, the geographic center of all the United States is Belle Fourche, South Dakota? There probably are some rustic roads and stuff that The Boss could have driven down to make the same point about how America can meet in the middle, etc. If we’re going to meet in the middle, gosh darn it, it should be the middle for all of us — Alaskans, Hawaiians and Yoopers included.

Well, we Alaskans know where we stand. When we visit the Lower 48 contiguous states, we’re going to Belle Fourche. And while we wait to get our vaccines so we can safely travel, we’ll enjoy the awesomeness at home, like these best bets:

BEST BARD BET: Shakespeare in Context will be held this Saturday. Join KBC Professor Emeritus Michael Hawfield on Saturday, Feb. 13 for a conversation about “Romeo and Juliet” and theater in Shakespeare’s time. Then, tune in at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14 for Second Sunday Shakespeare to read the play with the community, or just to listen. These Zoom events can be found at https://alaska.zoom.us/j/9072351674. Connect to both events through your computer, mobile phone or landline. Call 907-235-1674 with questions.

BEST WARM UP BET: Had enough of this cold weather lately? Warm up with the Winter Carnival Chilly Day Chili To-Go Fundraiser from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. this Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church and Christian Preschool. This is an official Winter Carnival Event. In place of its Chili Challenge, they offer Chili To-Go. There will be four different types of chili, including the winner from last year’s Chili Challenge. Choose from Beefy Bean Chili, Spicy Beef Chili, Moose Chili and Vegetarian Chili. Prices are $4 for 8 oz., $6 for 16 oz, and $10 for 32 oz. Please call 235-7600 or email office@faithhomer.org by Thursday, Feb. 11 to reserve your order. Include type of chili, size and quantity and preferred pick up time. There will be fixings such as cheese, onion and crackers able to be added on the side. All proceeds will go towards the school’s Russian Mission Trip.

BEST BLACK HISTORY MONTH BET: Mothers of Black History will be hosted from 6-7 p.m. this Tuesday via Zoom. Join the four-part, virtual family dinner story circle for Mothers of Black History with Skywalker Payne. These stories, appropriate for all ages, may inspire conversation, questions, research, or creative expression. You will be entertained and educated. Best for ages 6+ years.

Feb. 16 is Committed Courageousness: From Mississippi to Alaska – fighting racial and social injustice

Zoom registration is required. A link for the events will be sent to registrants.