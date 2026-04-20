Pet of the Week: Charlie

Charlie is one-of-a-kind. He’s affectionate and loves to be pet. He’s also sassy and will gladly give you a piece of his mind. He tolerates other cats, but wouldn’t mind being your one and only either. Charlie likes kids, but might be too much for young children. If you’re interested in having this beautiful guy join your home, please call us for an appointment. He truly is a special cat.

To make an appointment to visit the Pets of the Week, call the Homer Animal Shelter at 907-235-3141.