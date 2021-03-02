Waves during an extreme high tide and big seas pound the Homer Spit on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 28, 2021, on the Homer Spit, as seen through photographer Malia Anderson’s windshield. (Photo by Malia Anderson / Homer News)

All those social media photos of arms being poked as Alaskans get vaccinated are getting a little cliche — and that’s a good thing. Yeah, yeah, there’s a smiling photo of someone masked with a syringe being plunged into their well toned biceps. You aren’t vaccine cool, though, unless you’re Dolly Parton, who did a video of her singing, “Vaccine, vaccine” to the tune of “Jolene,” as she get her shot. Dolly helped fund the development of the vaccine at Vanderbilt University in Nashville where she got vaccinated by Dr. Naji Abumrad.

Meanwhile, Alaska keeps adding new tiers and opening the vaccine up to more people. That should alleviate another social media complaint: vaccine envy.

So if you got your shot or are looking forward to it, celebrate with these best bets:

BEST LEARN LONG AND PROSPER BET: The deadline to nominate someone for the 2021 Celebration of Lifelong Learning is Friday, March 12. Nomination forms are available at the library and online. Do you know someone who has made a lifelong commitment to acquiring an exceptional skill or knowledge? The Friends of the Homer Library wants to hear about it. Nominees must reside in the Homer Public Library service area and have a Homer Public Library card. The winners will be announced and honored at the Celebration of Lifelong Learning live radio event on KBBI on April 7.

BEST MIX MASTER BET: Join HCOA (virtually) for cocktails. Wine & Spirits Specialist Patrick Driscoll of The Grog Shop will lead this workshop in the art of mixology with a St. Patrick’s Day twist (pun intended) Saturday, March 13 at 7 p.m. on Zoom; register now at homerart.org/calendar/cocktails.

BEST ART AND ABOUT BET: First Friday returns with more live art openings from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Grace Ridge Brewery, Homer Council on the Arts and Ptarmigan Arts. Bunnell Street Arts Center also has a new show, but with no opening reception. There is an artist’s talk at 6 p.m. at Bunnell. Check out the new art at other galleries while practicing COVID-19 safety practices such as wearing face masks.