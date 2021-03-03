Most First Friday art exhibit openings will be live but with COVID-19 restrictions

“My Kachemak Homer” by Sadie Mae Millard is one of the works in the Homer Council on the Arts show, “The Art of Wellness: Stories of trauma, loss, and resilience,” opening Friday, March 5, 2021, at the gallery in Homer, Alaska. (Photo courtesy Homer Council on the Arts)

“Trauma Hides in Vain,” by Gregory Fries is one of the works in the Homer Council on the Arts show, “The Art of Wellness: Stories of trauma, loss, and resilience,” opening Friday, March 5, 2021, at the gallery in Homer, Alaska. (Photo courtesy Homer Council on the Arts)

“My Healing Heart” by Mavis Muller is one of the works in the Homer Council on the Arts show, “The Art of Wellness: Stories of trauma, loss, and resilience,” opening Friday, March 5, 2021, at the gallery in Homer, Alaska. (Photo courtesy Homer Council on the Arts)

As a sign of hope and reassurance that art can be enjoyed in person as well as virtually, most art openings this month will be live, though with COVID-19 precautions, including the requirement to wear face masks.

Bunnell Street Arts Center continues to hold virtual artist’s talks via Zoom, though the exhibit can be viewed during regular hours with COVID-19 precautions. Bunnell features artist Sara Tabbert, who mentions one bright note in a year of creating during the pandemic: “Of all the things that were supposed to happen in the last 12 months, this exhibit at Bunnell is the only event on my calendar that wasn’t postponed or canceled.”

At Grace Ridge Brewery, the Homer Council on the Arts and Ptarmigan Arts, First Friday receptions will be held. Grace Ridge features multimedia art by Charles Aguilar, the man behind the mask of political puppets such as Donald Trump at protests. He shows collages and multimedia art.

The arts council holds a group show with “The Art of Wellness,” an open show that invited artists to submit works on trauma, loss and resilience. Along with visual art, the show also features some recorded performances. At Ptarmigan Arts, another group show is featured, donated art for the gallery’s annual scholarship fundraiser. This year, the silent auction has been replaced by the chance to buy work outright. Ptarmigan Arts sponsors scholarships for talented high school students through the Homer Foundation, and payment for art purchased payable to the foundation is tax deductible.

Bunnell Street Arts Center

106 W. Bunnell Ave.

“Signs of Life” by Sara Tabbert

6 p.m., First Friday artists talk via Zoom

Artist Sara Tabbert writes of her exhibit, “Signs of Life,” “This collection of recent work reflects my continued interest in the less celebrated landscapes of Alaska — what we do in them and what we (as well as what our animal and insect neighbors) leave behind,” she writes in her artist’s statement. “I’m fascinated by makeshift dwellings and other structures in nature and I live in a place where these sights are commonplace. In looking over my recent work, I see that sometimes my viewpoint expresses frustration with junk and disarray and carelessness. Other times I am entertained by the absurdity of what I find. And, though it seems to contradict aspects of my concerns and values, I am often purely delighted by the small shed, the junked car, the strange minor leavings and forgotten evidence of humans on the landscape. Many of these artifacts disappear behind foliage in the summer or snow in the winter, only to emerge briefly in the uncovered months of May and October. Some will never be seen again, due to collapse, collection, or removal, and I always feel a loss when they have lived out their lifespan. These unremarkable signs of life are surprisingly important to my mental map of the landscape.”

Working during the pandemic has been hard, she writes. “I have often felt stalled, confused, and distracted. It has been incredibly difficult to concentrate lately, and often my only way forward was through play or by self-mandating discipline that I ‘just make something.’”

For her show, Tabbert has created “small vessels and pieces of pattern-based nature … They are assembled and reworked, allowed to accrete and choose their own path. For me, embracing the intuitive along with the planned is another sign of life.”

To register for the Zoom talk and tour, visit www.bunnellarts.org.

Grace Ridge Brewery

3388 B. Street off Ocean Drive

Multimedia work by Charles Aguilar

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Charles Aguilar is a multimedia and collage artist whose work encompasses music, theater, puppeteering, sculpture and mixed-media visual arts. He describes his work as “From the silly to the sublime … (it) reflects his belief and practice that art is ‘magik,’ and comes from a place deep within our dreams and subconscious. Through his work he hopes to better understand himself and the world of which he is a part.”

Aguilar’s current pieces focus on his own struggle to make sense of our country and its history. He writes, “Though each piece begins as an assemblage of assorted building blocks, they break apart as they layer and form new connections, challenging the viewer with their new message in the process. Inspired by the collage artwork of Winston Smith and Gee Vaucher, it is his intention that through his work he can pull back the curtain on our American subconscious, and get a glimpse into the soft underbelly of the American dream.”

Face coverings are required and social distancing is maintained inside the taproom. Outside area with firepit open to all.

Homer Council on the Arts

355 W. Pioneer Ave.

“The Art of Wellness: Stories of trauma, loss, and resilience” by various artists

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception with COVID-19 precautions

Homer Council on the Arts will be open from 5-7 p.m. Friday from 5-7 for the opening of “The Art of Wellness: Stories of trauma, loss, and resilience.” The exhibit is the result of an open call to the community and a collaboration with South Peninsula Behavioral Health Services. A portion of artwork sales will support the Independent Living Center’s TRAILS program. With the understanding that art can be a tool to work through trauma and grief and move toward more resiliency, artists were invited to respond to these prompts:

”Have you experienced trauma and loss? Do you carry the experience of trauma from long ago? Trauma comes in many forms, and there are no easy solutions to move past it. The loss of a loved one, generational trauma, acute and ongoing impacts of the pandemic, and systemic injustice are just some of the challenges surrounding us today.”

COVID-19 precautions remain in place — no food or beverages, limited capacity and face masks required.

Ptarmigan Arts Back Room Gallery

471 E. Pioneer Ave.

Scholarship fundraiser show by various artists

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception with COVID-19 precautions

Ptarmigan Arts celebrates its first First Friday of the year with a showcase of art donated to its annual scholarship fundraiser. Works include art by familiar and new artists as well as practical and functional creations.

Each year Ptarmigan Arts awards talented high school juniors or seniors a visual arts scholarship, administered through the Homer Foundation, to help them further their artistic dreams. This year, instead of an auction, the items are available for immediate sale, with no bidding pressure. Items paid for with cash or a check made out to the Homer Foundation are tax free with a donation receipt.

Face masks are required.

Reach Michael Armstrong at marmstrong@homernews.com.