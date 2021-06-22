Homer’s Best Bets

People line up at food trucks and trailers on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Kevin Bell Ice Arena parking lot on the Homer Spit in Homer, Alaska. Part of the Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center’s Food Fest last week, the two-day food truck event drew a steady crowd. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

The Solstice might be over, but we still have 18 hours and 42 minutes of daylight, which ought to be enough to get out and enjoy these dang fine Best Bets:

BEST SUMMER NIGHTS BET: Summer nights are best spent in town listening to music, eating hotdogs and chili, playing on bouncy houses, and helping out the community for a much-needed cause. The Kachemak City Park Revitalization Fundraiser will be held from 4-7 p.m. this Saturday, June 26 at the park at the corner of East End Road and Bear Creek Drive. A minimum $10 donation helps restore the tennis courts and listing court fence. During the fundraiser, the task force committee will be there in force to share the park vision.

BEST PRIDE BET: Come celebrate Homer Gay Pride! The 2021 Homer Gay Pride celebration will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, at Bishop’s Beach with a rainbow-colored march to Alice’s Champagne Palace at 2 p.m. Free entertainment, including music, speakers and inspired fun, will be provided at Alice’s following the parade. Participants are encouraged to wear colorful costumes in support of the LGBTQ+ community. For more information, contact Tony Stanfill at 907-299-7207. Gather at Bishop’s Beach at 1 p.m. then Parade to Alice’s at 2 p.m. for entertainment and fun.

BEST DARN RODEO IN TOWN BET: Ready to see some great rodeo action this summer? The Ninilchik Rodeo and Beach Horse Races will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, June 25 and go through Sunday, June 27, at the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds in Ninilchik. Admission to all events is free, as well as is parking near the public boat launch. The events include barrel racing, junior rodeo, horse racing on the beach and the rodeo. The beach races will begin on Saturday at low tide. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to sit in or watch from their vehicles.

BEST ADVENTUROUS BET: Ever wonder what Antarctica and the Alaska Arctic are like? Come on down to Bunnell Street Arts Center Friday at 7 p.m. to hear “Cold Latitudes,” the memoir of lifelong Alaskan Rosemary McGuire who has seen firsthand worlds that few will ever know during her cutting-edge research at these high latitudes. Her book will be available for purchase and signing.