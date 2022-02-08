Coast Guard offers boatload of support for local communities

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa pose with the donated goods they ferried from Petersburg as they prepare to offload them in Wrangell. (Courtesy photo / USCG)

Petty Officer 2nd Class Roy Jamison hands boxes of donated goods down to Lt. J.g. Matthew Hall as they prepare to ferry them to Wrangell harbor via the Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa’s small boat.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa pose with the donated goods they ferried from Petersburg as they prepare to offload them in Wrangell.

Coxswain Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Dillbeck navigates the Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa’s small boat to Wrangell harbor to drop off a boatload of donations from an event in Petersburg.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa saw an opportunity to give back to their homeport this February, assisting local nonprofits in an annual drive to help those experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

It was the first time the crew of the cutter had participated in Project Resource Connect, said operations officer Lt. j.g. Matthew Hall.

“We’re always so grateful for the local community for being so welcoming and supportive of the Coast Guard,” Hall said. “It was a wonderful opportunity to give back not only to Petersburg but to our neighboring community of Wrangell.”

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Coast Guardsmen assisted with the setup and breakdown of the event in Petersburg, distributing clothing and other amenities to those who needed it in Petersburg. Hall said members of the crew, including the Anacapa’s captain, Lt. Michaela McKeown, had made the contacts in Petersburg with nonprofits Humanity in Progress and Working Against Violence for Everyone to offer their assistance.

“I appreciate all the fantastic work that the Anacapa has done and continues to do as part of the community,” said Capt. Darwin Jensen, commander of Coast Guard Sector Juneau in a news release. “These efforts show the close connections that the Coast Guard has with the communities that we serve and the people that we work with.”

At the end of the event in Petersburg, Hall said, the 14 crew members of the Anacapa loaded the excess goods aboard the cutter and departed for Wrangell. Hall said there was likely more than 1,000 pounds of donations stowed aboard the cutter in the mess deck and the auxiliary spaces.

After arriving in Wrangell several days later, Hall said he and Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Dillbeck made half a dozen trips in the Anacapa’s small boat, offloading the donations pierside.

“I worked with (Building Respect and Valuing Everyone), a local nonprofit in Wrangell, to distribute them,” Hall said.

After distributing the donations in Wrangell, Hall said, the Anacapa returned to its regular duties, assisting search and rescue efforts, enforcing fisheries law, and ensuring maritime security.

Contact reporter Michael S. Lockett at 757-621-1197 or mlockett@juneauempire.com.