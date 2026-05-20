Urgent care clinic opens June 1

An infographic provides information about South Peninsula Hospital’s new Urgent Care Clinic opening June 1, 2026, in Homer, Alaska. Photo courtesy South Peninsula Hospital

South Peninsula Hospital will open Homer’s first and only walk-in urgent care clinic on June 1 as part of their continued efforts to expand access to same-day care.

The clinic will be located in the same building as the Family Care Clinic, 4201 Bartlett Street, and will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. No appointments are necessary to visit the Urgent Care clinic, according to a May 15 press release, and patients will have access to on-site labs and x-rays.

The clinic will be staffed by certified family nurse practitioner Carrie Warren, who will transition to Urgent Care from the Family Care team, and certified physician assistant Kara Zimmerman, who recently moved to Homer.

The Urgent Care clinic will serve patients who have non-life-threatening concerns that can’t wait for a scheduled appointment but don’t require emergency services. These situations include sprains or minor fractures; minor cuts or wounds; fever and flu; colds, coughs and sore throats; burns and rashes; vomiting or persistent diarrhea; allergies; or earaches.

To complement the Urgent Care clinic’s extended schedule, Homer Medical Center is expected to scale back evening and weekend clinic hours, the release states.

The SPH Emergency Room remains open 24/7 for life-threatening conditions such as chest pain or difficulty breathing; head or eye injuries; seizures; suspected stroke; thoughts of suicide or self-harm; poisoning or drug overdoses.

Patients should see a primary care provider for chronic conditions, wellness checks, and medication refills.

The addition of Urgent Care to SPH services, according to the release, is a direct response to feedback shared in recent community surveys and conversations that show greater access to timely, convenient care as a top priority for the hospital’s service area.

“Life is busy and messy, and you can’t plan or predict when you need care,” Rachael Kincaid, SPH Chief Operating Officer, said in the release. “The addition of urgent care will open up access to primary care, save people money by avoiding more costly ER visits when appropriate, and connect people to timely care.”

Visit www.sphosp.org for a complete list of the types of conditions most appropriate for Urgent Care.

More information about the new Urgent Care clinic will be made available on the SPH website in the coming weeks.