The kids are all right in First Friday shows

Mutlidisciplinary and performance artist Jesse Egner speaks Friday, April 1, 2022, at Bunnell Street Arts Center in Homer, Alaska, for the start of his residency. (Photo provided)

Mutlidisciplinary artist Nathan Hall speaks Friday, April 1, 2022, at Bunnell Street Arts Center in Homer, Alaska, for the start of his residency. (Photo provided)

Oliver Yeaton is one of the Sprout artists showing their work in an exhibit opening Friday, April 1, 2022, at Grace Ridge Brewing in Homer, Alaska.

Art by Felicity Jones shows in an exhibit opening Friday, Apri 1, 2022, at the Art Shop Gallery in Homer, Alaska.

Art by Felicity Jones shows in an exhibit opening Friday, Apri 1, 2022, at the Art Shop Gallery in Homer, Alaska. (Photo provided)

Mutlidisciplinary and performance artist Jesse Egner speaks Friday, April 1, 2022, at Bunnell Street Arts Center in Homer, Alaska, for the start of his residency. (Photo provided)

Mutlidisciplinary artist Nathan Hall speaks Friday, April 1, 2022, at Bunnell Street Arts Center in Homer, Alaska, for the start of his residency. (Photo provided)

Oliver Yeaton is one of the Sprout artists showing their work in an exhibit opening Friday, April 1, 2022, at Grace Ridge Brewing in Homer, Alaska. (Photo provided)

Art by Felicity Jones shows in an exhibit opening Friday, Apri 1, 2022, at the Art Shop Gallery in Homer, Alaska. (Photo provided)

Art by Felicity Jones shows in an exhibit opening Friday, Apri 1, 2022, at the Art Shop Gallery in Homer, Alaska. (Photo provided)

A painting from Cordova artist David Rosenthal’s show opening on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Pratt Museum & Park in Homer, Alaska. (Photo by Milo Burcham)

New exhibits opening this month show the talents of Homer’s emerging artists — youth artists from kindergarten through high school. At Grace Ridge Brewing, the budding talents of children up to age 5 from Sprout Family Services show their work. At the Homer Council on the Arts, it’s the annual Jubilee art show, a celebration of art by students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The Art Shop Gallery features Felicity Rae Jones, another young artist who had her first solo show at age 17 and in the past six years has built a career selling original art, cards, stickers and jewelry. Jones has become known for her “doodles,” drawings and paintings of creatures incorporating intricate designs.

At the Pratt Museum & Park, landscape artist and scientist David Rosenthal incorporates themes of climate change into his paintings. Educated as a physicist, he has done artist residencies in Arctic and Antarctic.

While Bunnell Street Arts Center won’t have a show this month, it does feature talks by two artists-in-residence, Jesse Egner and Nathan Hall. They will be joined later by artist Karen Frank.

Reach Michael Armstrong at marmstrong@homernews.com.

Art Shop Gallery

202 W. Pioneer Ave.

Arctic Critter Collection Doodle Art by Felicity Rae Jones

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Homer artist Felicity Rae Jones presents her whimsical doodle art of Alaska animals. Her brother Silas plays live music.

“Jones is a self-taught artist born and raised in Homer,” according to a press release from the gallery. “She lives on her family’s homestead where she creates art almost every day. For Felicity, art is an outpouring of the heart, and as her feelings splash into her creations, she strives for it to always reflect her wonder and amazement of God’s love.”

Bunnell Street Arts Center

106 W. Bunnell Ave.

Artists-in-Residence talks

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception, with 6 p.m. artists talk

Bunnell Street Arts Center does not have an exhibit opening this month, and instead presents talks by visiting Artists-in-Residence Jesse Egner and Nathan Hall. They visit April 1-30. Another artist, Karen Frank, will be in residence April 2-17, but has not yet arrived.

Egner is a multidisciplinary video, photography and performance artist from Brooklyn, New York. He will hold open studios noon-5 p.m. Mondays and 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and hold a cyanatope workshop on Saturday, April 16. His work explores themes of queerness, disidentification, queer corporeality and the uncanny. During his residency he will make collaborative photographs with the Homer queer community.

Hall is a multidisciplinary sound and visual artist. During his residency he will create new music on Bunnell’s piano and create a “sonic”portrait of Homer. Much of his work is site specific, while others are inspired by his sexuality and experiences as a gay man. He will perform a broadcast concert at 7 p.m. April 15 at Bunnell. He also would like to meet with local musicians and composers. Contact him at nathanalanhall@gmail.com.

A playwright and screenwriter from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Frank will present a three-part short screenwriting workshop on April 4, 11 and 14.

Fireweed Gallery

475 E. Pioneer Ave.

Decorative art glass by Linda Jones

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Fireweed Gallery will be open for later hours with a First Friday show of decorative art glass along with acrylic pour paintings, some illustrated with birds, by Linda Jones.

Grace Ridge Brewery

3388 B. Street off Ocean Drive

Sprout Family Services art show

3-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

Sprout Family Services is a nonprofit organization that serves families with young children 0-5 years. Its mission is to promote the healthy development of children in partnership with families and the community. It is their hope that all children are valued and fully nurtured and give the same to the next generation. Join them this month as they nurture the creativity of our community’s youngest members and feature Sprout’s budding artists.

Homer Council on the Arts

355 W. Pioneer Ave.

Jubilee: Celebrating Youth in the Arts, by local student artists

5-7 p.m., First Friday Opening Reception

The Homer Council on the Arts features its annual Jubilee show with art by Homer-area K-12 students. On Friday, HCOA also will announce the recipient(s) of the Ron Senungetuk Youth Summer Arts Scholarship.

Ptarmigan Arts Back Room Gallery

471 E. Pioneer Ave.

New work by Ptarmigan artists

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ptarmigan Arts invites the public to come see what’s new on display. Its artists have been hard at work stocking up for the summer tourist season. Beginning April 1, Ptarmigan Arts will be switching to it summer hours and will be open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pratt Museum

3779 Bartlett St.

Painting at the End of the Ice Age: An Art and Science Exhibit by David Rosenthal

4-6 p.m.

Alaska landscape painter David Rosenthal will have a show of his work in the special exhibits gallery, with a First Friday opening reception from 4-6 pm. Free entry, sparkling water and snacks.

The paintings in this exhibit can be appreciated individually as works of art. As a whole, they stand as evidence of the unfolding tragedy of global warming. Through interpretive panels, Rosenthal ties together his fine art with the science that plays a role in its creation and contributes to his understanding of the landscape. Rosenthal, of Cordova, studied physics and ended up as an artist. He has traveled widely with the U.S. Coast Guard Art Program; the U.S. Antarctic Artist and Writer Program; the Alaska State Artist Program; and as a science tech and contractor. His art is informed by experiences at the Arctic Polar Ocean and ice cap, Greenland and its ice cap,the Northwest passage and in Antarctica.