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Jubilee! art show highlights youth talent

Published 10:30 pm Tuesday, April 5, 2022

By Michael Armstrong

McNeil Canyon Elementary School student Cedar Galbraith's watercolor and ink painting. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
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McNeil Canyon Elementary School student Cedar Galbraith's watercolor and ink painting. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
McNeil Canyon Elementary School student Cedar Galbraith's watercolor and ink painting. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Some of the art work from the Jubilee! art show at the Homer Council on the Arts. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Grade 12 Homer High School student Mariah McGuire's "Someday." McGuire was named the Homer Council on the Arts Youth Artist of the Year for 2021. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Grade 9 Homer High School student Daisy Walker's acrylic painting. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Grade 9 Homer High School student Jody Goodrich's "A various smattering of my interests." (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Grade 11 Homer High School student Olivia Etzwiler's "Untitled," is at top, and grade 3 Fireweed Academy student Willow Bouman's mask is at bottom. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Grade 11 Ninilchik School student Cadence Campbell's "Bear with Salmon." (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Grade 10 Voznesenka School student Antonia Afonin's "Rainbow rooster." (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Grade 7 Homer Middle School student Averelle Sapinoro's "Profile." (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Ames Emmanual Kincaid's "No Gravity" is an encaustic painting. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Grade 11 Connections student Lacie Triem's mixed media painting. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Grade 5 McNeil Canyon Elementary student Juliet Ganas' watercolor and ink painting. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Torrin Bartlett's "Northern Light." (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Grade 6 student Pearl Sethi's acrylic painting of the northern lights. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Grade 10 Voznesenka School student Anastasia Reutov's acrylic and marker painting. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Grade 2 Fireweed Academy student Margaret Gervais' watercolor and Sharpie painting. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Grade 6 Fireweed Academy student Ayda Henry's acrylic and collage painting. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Grade 10 Voznesenka School student Anastasia Reutov's "A fragile reflection." (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Genevieve Black, age 8, painted this work on foam. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Grade 12 Voznesenka School student Alexandria Basargin's "Asian Dinner." (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Homer High School student Leah Dunn's "Sunrise." (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Grade 2 McNeil Canyon Elementary School student Novi Galbraith's mixed media work. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Grade 6 Voznesenka School student Nionilla Reutov's "Feline Friend." (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Grade 11 Voznesenka School student Manefa Martushev's "Galaxy Wolf." (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)
Grade 6 McNeil Canyon Elementary student Fletcher Darr's pencil and ink drawing. (Photo by Michael Armstrong/Homer News)

The Homer Council on the Arts annual Jubilee! Youth Art show runs through the end of April at the arts council gallery and at Ano Kissaten Coffee Roasters on the Homer Bypass near West Pioneer Avenue. Featuring art by youth in kindergarten through high school, HCOA director said much of the work comes from art classes at local schools. From schools at the head of Kachemak Bay, work was done by students in the Voznesenka Art Club.

Work encompasses a variety of media both two- and three-dimensional. More traditional media includes pen and ink, watercolor, and acrylics, but some works are in encaustic wax while others were painted on foam. Skill sets range from young emerging artists to students at the peak of their high school career, such as Mariah McGuire, HCOA Youth Artist of 2021. One of the delights in the show comes from seeing the maturity and skill of work that turns out to be done by elementary school talents.

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