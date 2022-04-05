Jubilee! art show highlights youth talent

The Homer Council on the Arts annual Jubilee! Youth Art show runs through the end of April at the arts council gallery and at Ano Kissaten Coffee Roasters on the Homer Bypass near West Pioneer Avenue. Featuring art by youth in kindergarten through high school, HCOA director said much of the work comes from art classes at local schools. From schools at the head of Kachemak Bay, work was done by students in the Voznesenka Art Club.

Work encompasses a variety of media both two- and three-dimensional. More traditional media includes pen and ink, watercolor, and acrylics, but some works are in encaustic wax while others were painted on foam. Skill sets range from young emerging artists to students at the peak of their high school career, such as Mariah McGuire, HCOA Youth Artist of 2021. One of the delights in the show comes from seeing the maturity and skill of work that turns out to be done by elementary school talents.