Homer Farmers Market: Familiar faces mark the season

It’s so good to see the familiar faces while shopping down at the Homer Farmers Market. I see people I know every time I go to the Market, it’s true, but it’s the faces behind the booths that help me keep track of the season.

For example, we can welcome back Alaska Stems. When Rachel Lord opens up her booth at the Market, you know that the tulip rush is over and she is instead flooded with her other blooms for those delicate and colorful bouquets.

A welcome back shout out to Twitter Creek Gardens, too. When Emily Garrity opens up her booth, you can guess that the snow is finally off Ohlson Mountain and her high tunnel production of luscious greens, turnips and radishes has grown enough to meet the needs of her restaurant, subscription or Food Hub customers as well as that of the Market. Keep an eye out for her baby bok choy this week.

It’s so fun to watch the production change over the season at other growers’ booths. It has become a landmark day when Lori at Synergy Gardens brings in her first carrots. I heard about them this week long before I had a chance to see them.

But there are the mainstays too. Honey is good all year long. Jams and jellies and pickles are always available. Kimchi and sauerkraut are easily found. The staples you go for might be some of Luscious Lathers’ soap or some of Sweet Berries’ Habanero Jalapeno Apple jam.

Or maybe you just know that the Market is the only place Saturdays to get a Shiva Boom falafel bowl, Udderly Delicious ice cream, Free-Wheelin’ wheelcake or Alibi halibut taco. Reliability when your stomach is rumbling is always nice.

Regardless of what catches your fancy at the Market, shopping there is supporting each of those businesses to flourish in our community. The diversity of local food and offerings is directly connected to local support. This builds community.

So come on down to the Homer Farmers Market on Ocean Drive every Wednesday from 2-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and do your local shopping.

Kyra Wagner is the coordinator of Sustainable Homer and the Homer Farmers Market’s biggest fan.