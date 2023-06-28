20 years ago

Dozens of searchers continued scouring Cook Inlet this week for sign of an airplane missing since last Wednesday afternoon. Pilot Burt Novak and two passengers left Hallo Bay shortly after noon Wednesday, June 25 in a Cessna 180 heading for Homer. By 4 p.m., when the aircraft still had not arrived, the search began. The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, an arm of the Alaska National Guard, is directing the operation, with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Alaska State Troopers and the Civil Air Patrol.

— From the issue of July 3, 2003

30 years ago

In an effort to protect fragile ecosystems, the Homer City Council voted unanimously Monday to introduce an ordinance that would make it illegal to drive along the east side beaches and parts of Mariner Park on the Spit’s west side. The restrictions would apply only to city-owned land and would not affect private property. The proposed restricted beach area includes beach from the northwest corner of the Spit Fishing Hole to the base of the Homer Spit and then northeast to the northern city limits.

— From the issue of July 1, 1993