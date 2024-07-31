Letters to the Editor

Thanks for contributions to Seldovia bike/run event

A huge thank you to the following businesses and organizations that donated awards, prizes, and equipment for the Jakolof Bay 10 Mile Bike/Run from Jakolof Bay to the Seldovia Harbor. The Seldovia Arts Council put on the race. Sponsors include: Seldovia Bay Fast Ferry, Seldovia Village Tribe, City of Seldovia, Linwood Bar and Grill, Seldovia Liquor Store, Hopkins Construction, Valisa Higman, Fuel and Lube, Seldovia Nature tours, Seldovia Coffee Roasters, Thyme on the Boardwalk, Crabpot Grocery, Otter Cove Creamery, Seldovia Fishing Adventures, The Buzz, Seldovia Veterinary Services, House of Shugga, Kachemak Bay Running Club, Free Spirit Bike Jerseys, Mako’s Water Taxi, Gear Shed, Cycle Logical, Homer Saw and Cycle, Homer Bookstore, and Ulmer’s Drug and Ace Hardware, Homer Jeans and Fat Olives.

Thanks.

Tania Spurkland

Dear friends,

The Alaska Equestrian Sports Club extends our heartfelt gratitude to the generous individuals throughout the Southern Kenai Peninsula who make community grant programs possible through their support of the Homer Foundation Opportunity Fund. Thanks to your contributions, our club has been awarded a grant to purchase essential sports equipment for community use. Our sports arenas are multiuse facilities that require regular surface maintenance, akin to a Zamboni resurfacing an ice rink, to ensure safety for all user groups. We are excited to continue promoting health and fitness in our community for sports enthusiasts of all ages.

Thank you again for your invaluable support.

Jessica Barrowcliff

Alaska Equestrian Sports Club coordinator