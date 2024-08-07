Letters to the Editor

A special place in our hearts

My husband and I were out on a fishing charter on July 26 when I suffered a trimalloreal fracture of my left ankle. I would like to acknowledge Homer Ocean Charters, the men on the charter who donated fish to us, the Harbormaster in Homer, the EMTs that transported me from the vessel to the hospital, and Dr. Martinez and the ER staff at South Peninsula Hospital, as well as Virginia and Sean at The Tackle Shack on the Spit for the care and service they provided us. When we vacation in Alaska, we always come to Homer because of the great people who live and work here. You’ll always have a special place in our hearts. We’ll be back!

Ellie and Rex Reitmeyer

St. Louis Park, MN

Thanks for community support

Glacierview Baptist Church, as many in town may know, has a summer lunch program for the kids and teens of our community. We would like to thank everyone who has helped make this program possible through your support, including grants from the Electricians Union, the Elks, and the James Family Fund of the Homer Foundation, along with everyone in our congregation and town who has made donations. Your support, and the support of the entire community, has helped make this a great success in helping our community. Thank you and God bless.

Andy Miller

Homer

Exciting news from Anchor Point Food Pantry

The Anchor Point Food Pantry (APFP) remains dedicated to our mission of reducing hunger.

As we strive to enhance our community service outreach, we are thrilled to announce that a new APFP site will soon launch. This expansion is made possible by an infrastructure grant from the Food Bank of Alaska and land leased from the Kenai Peninsula Borough, allowing us to better meet our community’s growing needs.

We are overjoyed to share that we recently received a significant grant from the Homer Foundation Opportunity Grant, which provides us with the essential septic system! And another grant from the Homer Foundation’s Madrone Fund to assist our building needs. Thank you so much!

We sincerely offer our genuine appreciation of continued support from the Food Bank of Alaska, the Anchor Point VFW Hall, the Anchor Point Senior Center, CIRI, the Homer Foundation, the Rasmuson Foundation, plus the numerous organizations and individuals who have supported our mission to alleviate food insecurity through grants, donations, volunteering, and providing a fundraising venue. We are deeply grateful for the positive embrace of our bright future, their continued support and generous spirit.

The new facility will support the continuation of our programs (with our main funders listed in parentheses): Weekly food lines and meals every Friday from 4-6 p.m. and summer produce (KP Food Bank, Catholic Women’s Guild, Homer Farmers Market, local farmers); children’s food programs — Summer Food Support Program (SFSP), weekend bags for hungry school children, back-to-school supplies (KPFB, Kachemak Auto, Homer K-Bay Rotary, Knights of Columbus [KOC], the community); The Emergency Food Assistance Program “TEFAP” and SPFP (government programs via KPFB); Community Resource Connect, also known as Project Homeless Connect (local businesses and vendors, Bridges, Homer Resource Connect, SPH, KOC); holiday meals, food boxes and children’s gifts (Salvation Army, Homer Lions Club, Share-the-Spirit, Hilcorp). It is our plan to add programs for youth, stocking up food, and public resources.

We welcome everyone with no discrimination.

Through ongoing efforts toward sustainability, the Anchor Point Food Pantry envisions continued outreach to serve Anchor Point and beyond with our new facility. We welcome all avenues of support. Together we can achieve this. Thank you for your help!

Missy Martin

President Anchor Point Food Pantry