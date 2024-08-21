Letters to the Editor

Thanks for giving us space

Homer Nutcracker parents and dancers would like to thank the Homer Harbor School of Music and Dance for the generous use of free studio space for the girls to practice their individually choreographed solos for the Nutcracker auditions that took place last Saturday.

At least 10 middle school and high school dancers took them up on it; sometimes sharing the space with friends and family and sometimes on their own. The studio also provided bars that some of the girls used to prepare for pointe auditions after a summer without classes.

Rachel Barton also helped the girls coordinate a schedule for the space through a phone chat.

Additionally, we appreciate all of the opportunities for dance and music that Homer Harbor School offers to the community, too.

Megan Palma