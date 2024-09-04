Letters to the Editor

National Recovery Month kickoff successful

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection would like to thank everyone who helped make our Second Annual Run for Recovery a big success. Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude after such a huge turnout this past Saturday. There were 150 registered walkers/runners while dozens of others came out to cheer them on, and join the community celebration.

There were so many individuals, families and businesses who made the event possible — our financial sponsors, those who donated prizes, the hard-working volunteer crew, and many, many more. A special shoutout goes to the Homer Harbor for allowing us to use the deep-water dock area, the Pushki Pickers for donating their musical skills, and the Kachemak Bay Running Club for running registration.

This year’s Run for Recovery was timed to kick off National Recovery Month, celebrated every September. To learn more about Recovery Month activities, visit www.kbayrecovery.org. Our next event will be a Memorial Vigil for the 342 Alaskans who died from opioid overdoses in 2023. Join us at WKFL park this Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4:30 p.m. to honor loved ones lost to overdose and support anyone struggling with addiction.

Jaclyn Rainwater, president

Willy Dunne, vice president

Barbara McNinch, secretary