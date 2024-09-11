Letters to the Editor

Thank you for years of fun at the movies

What a good run we have had! As our local movie theater changes hands to begin a new life under the tutelage of its fresh, enthusiastic and innovative new owners, many thanks are to be shared.

Thank you to Jamie and Lynette Sutton for regarding the Homer Theatre not just as a place to watch movies but a place to gather with friends and the community for camaraderie and entertainment. During the many years the theater was for sale, they chose not to consider several offers from potential buyers that had no plans to continue the movie theater business. Thank you, Sutton Family, for seeing its value to the community and for being patient waiting for the right buyers to come along.

Thank you to the many employees over the years that have served movie patrons with first-rate customer service, engaged in fun movie and pop culture conversations, and many who have become lifelong friends along the way.

What a gift in life when one can go to their place of work with joy and in good spirits instead of it feeling like an obligation.

Thank you to our community partners, renters and Screen advertisers who have lifted up the theater when times were tough. A profound thank you to all of you who have chosen to engage in movie entertainment in a movie theater in the company of family and friends … with a big tub of hot, buttery popcorn.

When the new owners have finished the exciting theater renovations, I’ll be in line with you. See you at the movies!

Colleen Carroll

Homer Theatre

South Peninsula Hospital serves community with care

Supporting South Peninsula Hospital is very important to me. As we all continue to age, medical assistance becomes more and more important. Sickness knows no boundaries. To have a growing and expanding hospital right here in Homer shows that South Peninsula Hospital is working to meet the needs of our community, now and in the future.

But South Peninsula Hospital is just not a place to fix my bones and make my body “whole” again. It’s more than that for me. Beyond having the SPH as a place for medicinal care, it’s a place where I am accepted by everyone that I encounter regardless of my faults and beliefs.

As I pass through the corridors of the hospital daily, I am greeted by smiles and a “hi” by 99.9% of the employees. When I partake of the daily cafeteria offerings, Channing greets me with a huge smile and a robust hello which is then followed by smiles and patience from the entire staff behind the hot food counter.

When I visit my friend in long-term care twice a week I am accepted by the staff. I enjoy playing Chinese checkers with residents and bring reading materials and read. It’s a win-win situation — they are happy and I’m happy.

For me, South Peninsula Hospital not only heals my physical body, but it heals my mind and soul. It connects me to community. It allows me to be accepted for what I am and for who I am, no questions asked. Nowhere else have I been able to experience this type of mental and physical acceptance.

I applaud the board of the Hospital, Ryan Smith, and all the employees for all their outstanding contributions to make South Peninsula Hospital an outstanding organization for the community it serves.

Barb Brodowski

Homer

Come play pickleball with us

The Homer Pickleball Club hosted a three-day tournament over this past Labor Day weekend. The Cosmic Hamlet Open was attended by 105 tournament players, plus friends and family members who cheered them on at the SPARC. We’d like to thank all who made this possible — our sponsors, local businesses who donated door prizes, and the staff at the SPARC.

We’re proud of the reputation Homer has for good competitive play in a social environment and look forward to next year’s tournament. We invite you to learn how to play this awesome game! The City of Homer Community Recreation offers an introductory class and both the HERC and the SPARC provide places to play. Join us!

Janie Leask

Homer Pickleball Club

Thank you for supporting new program

On behalf of Hospice of Homer, I would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority for supporting our new Healthy Aging program! This neighbors helping neighbors initiative empowers community members (ages 50+) with tools and resources to promote wellness, connection, and learning through meaningful volunteer service opportunities. Aspects we are particularly excited about are engaging younger seniors to take healthy steps now to more fully enjoy the beauty of aging in the future, and also shifting the narrative of death and dying from something to be against to ‘dying well, by living well.’

Aging is a shared human experience, which means if you are a senior reading this “you are not alone.” So, whether you are 50 or 100 years old, we invite you to reach out to us and learn more about the numerous ways to serve as a volunteer — and together, build a vibrant healthy aging community.

Holly Dramis

Hospice of Homer executive director

Time for a change in Alaska House

After six long years of Sarah Vance, we have a steadily worsening long-term statewide fiscal crisis; the specter of lower future Alaska Permanent Fund dividend checks and what many perceive to be management problems with the Permanent Fund Corporation; continued chaotic and tightfisted school funding; intensive government overreach into our personal and private lives; unsafe and deteriorating state roads; underfunded fisheries management personnel and equipment; a looming home heating energy crisis; and a legislator who can’t and won’t work collaboratively with legislators of different parties from all across Alaska, and instead fails to use her legislative power to override the governor’s myriad vetoes impacting District 6. Vance’s failure of leadership is devastating for our regional and local economies and for long-term stabilizing policies. It’s high time for a change. I encourage you to join me in voting for Brent Johnson in November to represent District 6 in the Alaska State House of Representatives.

Landa Baily

Homer