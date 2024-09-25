The last Saturday Market

As the leaves start to turn, this weekend heralds the last official Saturday Market for this season at the Homer Farmers Market. That means it is the last opportunity to buy that new Market T-shirt, double those SNAP benefits, or spend the Market coins you have collected over the summer.

The Market has been doubling SNAP benefits all summer, but this Saturday will be the last day to take advantage of that for fresh veggies. Even if you only have a few dollars left on your card, use it this weekend to double your purchasing power. After Saturday, you can still find some farmers who will take WIC or SNAP benefits, but this weekend will be the last one where you can pick from all the vendors.

It is also the last chance to choose from the Market’s own sales booth. That means that if you want to get someone that perfect Market hoodie or T-shirt for Christmas, now is the last chance for the year. This year’s new T-shirt design has had market merchandise flying off the shelves, almost doubling the expected sales. When you buy anything from the front Market booth at the entrance, your dollars are going to support the Market, so feel free to give everyone in the family stickers, cookbooks, tote bags, or shirts.

Homer is blessed to have such a vibrant Market that serves as an economic incubator for so many businesses, but also as a keystone for our vibrant local food economy. The vendors will be at the Market this Saturday, bundled up to stay warm, selling the end-of-season veggies faithfully. The veggies that have survived the frosts, the hearty ones you want to fill your root cellar with as well as the ones you want to grab fresh before our short season closes in.

This is also the last time to give a pat on the back to our dedicated staff, so grab your jacket and head on down to the Homer Farmers Market this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and show your appreciation to our staff and vendors for their hard work this season.

Kyra Wagner is on the board of directors and the Homer Farmers Market’s biggest fan.