Pet of the Week: Ranger Rick

Ranger Rick is a six-year-old male. Ranger Rick has been with us for over 100 days after arriving as an injured tomcat. While he’s not especially social, he is curious, stoic, intelligent, and resilient. Recently, he’s begun to show a willingness to explore and branch out, revealing more of his personality.

Ranger Rick gets along well with other cats and would thrive in a home that offers both support and independence. We believe he’d enjoy the freedom to come and go between indoor and outdoor spaces at his own pace. He may ultimately choose more of an outdoor lifestyle, but we think he’d appreciate having the comfort and security of both worlds. If you think you may be willing and able to offer that to him, please contact us for more details.

To make an appointment to visit the Pets of the Week, call the Homer Animal Shelter at 907-235-3141.