Homer galleries showcase works for First Friday

Enambled pendants by Counsel Langley, one of several newer artist members at Ptarmigan Arts Coop Gallery (Photo provided by Ptarmigan Arts)

Nilgiri Himal View, a photograph by Taz Tally from his 2025 trek in Nepal, on display at the Homer Library through June in a collaborative photography exhibit with fellow trekker and photographer Christina Whiting (Photo provided by Taz Tal)

At the Edge of Time, a painting by Counsel Langely, is on display alongside other artists in the South Peninsula Hospital Gallery.

Brown Bear, a graphite and charcoal work by Homer artist Cole Rickert, is on exhibit at Grace Ridge Brewing through June.

Spring is here and Homer’s art galleries and public art spaces are bursting with new and ongoing exhibits and installations.

Stroll downtown during First Friday and meet many of the artists and enjoy the variety of mediums on display.

Art Shop Gallery

202 W. Pioneer Ave.

“Round Things”, acrylic paintings and iPad Art by Dan Coe

Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m.

Art Shop Gallery hosts “Round Things”, paintings by Homer artist Dan Coe. In this exhibit, Coe will exhibit new original acrylics as well as new work printed on metal, what he refers to as iPad digital art that he describes as a fusion of creativity and technology and a manifestation of human ingenuity in the realm of artistic expression. He further describes it as art that encapsulates a meticulous process akin to traditional painting with pigments, bearing the weight of labor thoughtful decision-making, artful composition and masterful draftsmanship. Visit the gallery online at artshopgallery.com.

Bunnell Street Arts Center

106 W. Bunnell Ave.

Woodwork by Debra Lowney, Drawings by Katelin Hiller and Altered books by Leslie M. Robertson

Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Artist’s talk, 6 p.m.

Bunnell Street Arts Center hosts an exhibit of work by artists Debra Lowney, Katelin Hiller and Leslie M. Robertson. Lowney is a self-taught wood sculptor who strives to create innovative art that inspires, intrigues, and challenges the viewer. Drawn to landscapes with a focus on drawing attention to the environmental changes taking place, she strives to tempt the viewer to contemplate this change, with wood, and its vulnerability in landscapes a metaphor for environmental change. The majority of the wood in these pieces have been harvested from fallen trees, then transformed into an image, given an opportunity to continue on by highlighting changes occurring in our environments.

Hiller makes drawings that regard the environment as a living shrine, made from mixed materials applied in multiple layers onto boards from white spruce trees that grew near her home. In this body of work, she points mainly at green-hued life and a single wooded setting, but a closer look unveils variances of red, blue and yellow, along with overlapped vantage points and hybridized horizons.

Robertson’s altered books are rooted in mixed media and experimentation, shaped by her ongoing relationship with nature and the materials themselves. Collecting found objects from the environment, recycling bins and pieces of her own past artwork, each piece carries traces of time, memory and transformation. The process is immersive and slow, and the books develop gradually through collecting, layering and reworking. Robertson works with elements including tree bark, leaves, encaustic wax, fabric and stitching, building surfaces through layers of pigment, texture and found materials, inviting a closer look and engagement.

Visit the gallery online at bunnellarts.org.

Grace Ridge Brewing

870 Smoky Bay Way

Graphite and colored pencil work by Cole Rickert

Opening Reception, 5 to 7 p.m.

Grace Ridge Brewing presents graphite and colored pencil work by Homer artist Cole Rickert. The artist’s work is inspired by Alaska’s wildlife and landscapes. His drawings force him to consider what he is actually looking at, instead of what he thinks he is looking at so that often, his idea of what fur or feathers should look like is often far different from reality.

Homer Council on the Arts

355 W. Pioneer Ave.

The Shape of Silence, oil paintings by Musallam Youngblood

Opening Reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Artist’s talk, 5:30 p.m.

Homer Council on the Arts presents “The Shape of Silence”, paintings by Musallam Youngblood. In this exhibit, the artist explores the intersection of surrealism and material presence, where memory becomes tangible and emotion is embedded in oil on canvas. Emerging from a personal journey from the Middle East to Homer, the paintings reflect an encounter with a landscape that he did not just see but deeply felt. Youngblood’s paintings are not representations, but transformations of place, memory and inner experience, inviting the viewer into a space where the visible and the unseen coexist. Visit the gallery online at homerart.org.

Homer Public Library

500 Hazel Ave.

Meander to Mustang, Travel photography by Taz Tally and Christina Whiting

Library hours Monday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday & Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friends of the Homer Public Library hosts “Meander to Mustang”, photography by Taz Tally and Christina Whiting captured during their 2024 trek into the remote Mustang area of Nepal. In this exhibit they showcase their individual perspectives from their shared journey. On display through June.

Ptarmigan Arts

471 E. Pioneer Ave.

Work by newer gallery members

Opening Reception, 5 to 7 p.m.

Ptarmigan Arts presents work by their newest artists, including paintings by Heather Mann, jewelry, carvings, paintings and collage by Meriam Linder, ceramic sculpture by Krista Etzwiler, mosaics by Carole Miller, watercolors and painted buoys by Jan Peyton, paintings and enameled jewelry by Counsel Langley, wool felting by Carly Hoag and paintings by Kayla McGrath. Visit the gallery online at ptarmiganarts.com.

South Peninsula Hospital Gallery Hall

4300 Bartlett St.

“HodgePodge”, a collection of work by Amy Komar, Council Langley, Jenna Gerrety, Corrina Pariyar and Lacie Triem

On display at South Peninsula Hospital’s gallery is “HodgePodge”, a collection of works by five Homer artists, including Amy Komar, Council Langley, Jenna Gerrety, Corrina Pariyar, & Lacie Triem. Each artists’ approach to artmaking is unique and this collection offers a glimpse into their portfolios. On display in the SPH Gallery Hall through June 30.

Find the gallery wall through the Main Entrance and on display in the hallway by the lab.