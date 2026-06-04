Pet of the Week: River

River is a five-year-old female lab mix. She is the definition of a unicorn! River is sweet, playful, fun, smart, and eager to please. She has some training, loves people, and wants to do whatever you’re doing. River does have a severe allergy to chicken but that’s not keeping her down! She would benefit from a fish based diet and someone who doesn’t mind giving her the daily medication she takes with food to keep her healthy and happy.

To make an appointment to visit the Pets of the Week, call the Homer Animal Shelter at 907-235-3141.