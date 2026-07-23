Homer Pet of the Week: Hunter

Hunter is looking for a family to call his own, that will love him like he deserves.

Hunter is looking for a family to call his own, that will love him like he deserves. (Photo courtesy Homer Animal Shelter)

Hunter is a 13-year-old male. But don’t let his age fool you, Hunter is full of life, and love.

He is a gentle giant looking for his furever home. He loves the mellow life, snacking, napping, and snuggles. Hunter is looking for a family to call his own, that will love him like he deserves. He gets along with other cats, and is about as chill as they come. Please consider opening your heart and home to this friendly feline.

To make an appointment to visit the Pets of the Week, call the Homer Animal Shelter at 907-235-3141.