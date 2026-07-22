Town Crier for Homer events

Youth volunteers promote the Homer Public Library’s summer reading program. The End of Summer Reading Program Party will be held Saturday, Aug. 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Delcenia Cosman/Homer News file photo)

About Town Crier

The announcements section of Town Crier is a public service provided to individuals, nonprofit agencies and community groups. Send notices to towncrier@homernews.com. Deadline is noon Monday to be considered for Thursday publication.

Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge: Join us for “Boat Traffic and Noise Impact on Sea Otter Behavior” on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. at the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 95 Sterling Hwy. North Carolina State University graduate student Josh O’Connor will be presenting his early findings on sea otter behavior observed in the Homer Harbor. Learn more about how vessel presence and noise levels can impact the behavior of the curious creatures.

Adoption and foster orientation – The Alaska Center for Resource Families (ACRF) invites individuals and families across Alaska to a supportive orientation for those interested in becoming resource parents. A resource family is one that provides care to children and teens through foster care, kinship care, or adoption. ACRF offers online and phone orientations, along with specialized sessions for relative caregivers that highlight the unique support available when caring for a child or youth in their family. A free virtual information session is open to anyone interested in providing a home for a child or youth who is currently experiencing foster care in Alaska state. Future sessions are planned for Aug. 5 and 20. RSVP today and find other upcoming events on our calendar: acrf.org/calendar.

Kachemak Heritage Land Trust’s annual gala – Set in a working peony farm during Homer’s famed peony festival, overlooking Kachemak Bay, we will enjoy a locally-inspired meal prepared by James Beard Award-recognized chef Mandy Dixon. We’ll have live music, a live auction, and an emphasis on celebrating the land that inspires and supports us all in so many ways. Thursday, July 30 from 5-9 p.m. at the Danish Daughter Farm, 65375 Diamond Ridge Rd. Cost: $200 per ticket. Includes two wine or beer drinks, apps, dinner, and dessert. Online tickets can be purchased through the website at kachemaklandtrust.org, or to pay by cash or check, please call 907-235-5328 or stop by 315 Klondike Ave.

Homer Public Library

These are special events at the Homer Public Library, which are part of our summer reading program, Plant a Seed, Read!

Lego Contest – Drop-off creations beginning July 23-29. Bring your original Lego creation on the theme of “Plant a Seed, Read” to the library to enter the contest. All entries must arrive by Wednesday, July 29 at 6 p.m. Contest winners will be announced at the End of the Summer Reading Program Party.

Family Story Time on the Spit — Thursday, July 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join Librarian Cinda at the Boat House Pavilion for a boat- and fishing-themed story time.

Fairy House Workshop — Thursday, July 23, and Friday, July 24, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Create a small house for your favorite garden or indoor fairy! Supplies provided. If you are under 5, please bring a grown-up to help. The workshop is two sessions, in case you need the second day.

Potted Pals — Monday, July 27, 3:30-5 p.m. Make your own plant friend with grass seed. Make a head and face and plant the grass. Take it home and watch your pal grow grass hair. All ages.

Virtual Author Talk: Katherine Rundell — Thursday July 30, 10 – 10:45 a.m. The Library Speakers Consortium presents a virtual author talk with Katherine Rundell, author of Impossible Creatures, and The Poisoned King. We’ll watch together in the library’s meeting room.

Meet the Pratt Plants — Thursday, July 30, 2-3 p.m. The Pratt Museum has a fantastic botanical collection. Meet Librarian Cinda and Pratt Educator Hannah at the museum. We’ll learn about it from the Pratt staff, read a story and do a fun activity! For kids grades k-6. Registration Required.

End of Summer Reading Program Party — Saturday, Aug. 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Turn in your completed reading logs by Friday, July 31 at 6 p.m. then join us for the end of the program party, where there will be games, prizes, hot dogs, ice cream and more.

Pratt Museum

Calling all Volunteers! Do you love history, art, science, and community? Are you excited to share your enthusiasm for the Kachemak Bay Region with summer visitors and locals alike? We need you! Join us for the summer season as an Admission Desk Host, Museum Store Clerk, Harrington Cabin Docent, or assist with projects and programs in our Botanical Garden. Contact director@prattmuseum.org or stop by the Admission Desk to fill out a Volunteer Application if you are interested!

Love the Pratt and interested in a fun way to support our work? Consider joining POPS (Patrons of the Pratt Society), a 501 (C)3 organization that supports the museum’s programs and raises funds to help enrich outcomes and experiences at the Pratt. Learn more by visiting our website: www.prattmuseum.org/patrons-of-the-pratt-society-pops/.

Homer Council on the Arts

HCOA’s Annual Meeting and Community Arts Awards will be held on Saturday, July 25 from 3-5 p.m. in the HCOA Gallery. We will talk about HCOA’s past year and our upcoming goals while sharing food and community potluck style. It will also be your last chance to buy raffle tickets for the Art Adventure Experience with Kim McKnett, before the drawing at 5 p.m. Please RSVP at https://homerart.org/event/annual-meeting-and-art-awards-2026/ to help us plan for the event.

Free Teen Art Space on Wednesdays! Teens 12-18 are invited to the HCOA Studio Space, hosted by textile artist Sherry Robinson, bring your own project or use materials available. Snacks provided! Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. rsvp online at homerart.org/event/teen-art-space-summer/.

Registration open for Art in the Park with Sharlene Cline on Aug. 3-7. Ages 5-7 in the mornings from 10 a.m. to noon for $120 per week, and ages 8-12 in the afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. for $175 per week. Learn more about the activities and register on our website at homerart.org/education/youth-camps/.

Free Weekly Community Event: HCOA Jam Sessions – Join us for jams on Thursday nights from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the HCOA gallery. All ages, instruments, and music styles are welcome. Learn more at homerart.org/event/jam-sessions-at-hcoa.

Free Monthly Community Event: Coffee & Craft in the HCOA Studio – We provide the space and tools (& caffeine) to create and explore new artistic mediums for people of all ages and abilities. We want to encourage artists to experiment and share their knowledge, forging connections between Homer artists to deepen our understanding of art and each other. Join us on third Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn More & RSVP at homerart.org/event/coffee-and-craft-open-studio/.

Bunnell Street Arts Center

Steve Gordon exhibits at Bunnell Street Arts Center from Aug. 7 – Sept. 1. The exhibit opens on First Friday, Aug. 7 from 5-7 p.m. with an artist talk at 6 p.m. Special early exhibit access is available virtually to Bunnell donors at the Enthusiast ($250+) level on Aug. 3.

Oh Filia Bunnell Arts by Air concert at Bunnell Arts by Air on Friday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. The concert is broadcast live on KBBI AM 890 with in-person tickets available at Bunnell. In-person audience must be seated by 6:45 p.m. Sliding scale $15 – $30.

Artist Call: Bunnell Street Arts Center announces calls for applications for Bunnell’s Alaska AIR Artist in Residence programs. The application period runs from Sept. 1 – Oct. 15, 2026 on www.callforentry.org.

Artist Call: Bunnell Street Arts Center announces a call for applications to the Ursa Major Fund, a grant opportunity for Alaska artists. Ten $6,000 grants support artist-led, risk-taking, public-facing projects that inspire curiosity, engagement, dialogue and respect for cultural integrity. Apply from Sept. 1 to Oct. 15, 2026 on Submittable.com.

Alaska Japanese Club Homer

The Alaska Japanese Club of Homer provides opportunities for people of all ages to learn the Japanese language, arts and Japanese Taiko drumming group. Private group lessons are available weekdays at the Homer Public Library. For more information, please call or text 907-308-1861.

Regular Classes & Programs: We offer Japanese language, arts, Japanese cultural studies, and Taiko drumming for all ages. Private weekday lessons are available.

Japanese Cultural Studies: Saturdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Homer Public Library.

Japanese Drumming Group Lessons: Weekly classes from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Homer United Methodist Church.

Special Events: Japanese Summer Festival: Saturday, July 25, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Hornaday Park (featuring drumming, games, and food).

Support & Volunteering: We are seeking volunteers, donations (wide-mouth jars, baked goods, festival items), and monetary contributions. All proceeds support our 2027 student ambassador delegation to Japan and our ongoing Taiko drumming program.

We are currently seeking volunteers for these events, as well as donations of wide-mouth jars, baked goods, or monetary contributions. All proceeds support our 2027 student ambassador delegation to Japan and our ongoing Taiko drumming program. For more information, please contact Megumi Beams at 907-308-1861.

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection is hosting You Are Not Alone: A 12-week Recovery & Wellness Group, providing support for connection, healing, relapse prevention, recovery and personal growth. The weekly group meets on Mondays through Aug. 31 and will be held twice from 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m., with both sessions delivering the same material. Attendees may choose either time. Topics are as follows: July 27 Emotional Intelligence, Aug. 3 Self Esteem through Accountability, Aug. 10 Assertiveness, Aug. 17 Effective Communication, Aug. 24 Healthy Relationships, Aug. 31 Empathy and Acceptance.

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection is a recovery community organization for people affected by addiction. We offer recovery support, access to resources, and a fulfilling connection to a sober community from Ninilchik to Nanwalek. Look for us at the Sober Tent at Salmonfest. You will find a safe, welcoming, vibrant and supportive space celebrating recovery. There will be mocktails, daily 12-step meetings, recovery resources, including Narcan kits and fentanyl test strips, available.

Our Fourth Annual Run for Recovery 5K will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29. All runners, walkers and strollers are welcome to attend. Register online at kbayrecovery.org, or on the day of the event starting at 9 a.m. Walkers start at 10:30 and runners start at 11. Not wanting to participate in the walk or run? All are welcome to a community celebration to honor all participants with awards, live music with Shamwari Marimba Band, and snacks at the Deep Water Dock on the Homer Spit from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can visit us at 111 West Pioneer Ave., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or other times by appointment. For more information call 907-435-0504.

The Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge visitor center is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sundays. During the summer, we will be open on federal holidays. Join us for free summer daily programs.

Hospice of Homer

Support Groups — Widow/Widowers Group every Tuesday, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Grief and Loss Support Group every Wednesday, 2-3 p.m. Caregiver Support Group, every second and fourth Thursday, 2-3:30 p.m. All support groups meet in the Hospice of Homer sunroom.

Homer Senior Citizens

Silver Lining Café — If you are in the Homer area, come have lunch! Dine-in lunch includes soup, salad, entrée, dessert and beverage with table service. Take-out includes salad & entrée; soup for an additional $3 is available. Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. service. Stay and socialize until 2 p.m. Please make reservations for take-out at least one day in advance by calling 907-235-4555. Seniors aged 60+, $7 suggested donation. $15 for guests aged 59-12 (must be accompanied by a senior). $5 children under 12. No HSC membership is required to attend.

Come Play Games & Cards — Bring your friends and games and come use our Activity Room on the first, second and third Thursday of each month, noon to 4 p.m. No membership or cost required.

Community Exercise Classes for Seniors — “Strong Seniors” with Evelyn: Combination of slow-motion weightlifting and stretching class, Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. Participants must have a physician authorization form turned in before starting the class. Forms are available in the HSC administration office at 3935 Svedlund. Cost is $5 per class for HSC members and $7 for non-members.

Become a Member of Homer Senior Citizens, Inc. — There are several levels of membership to choose from. As a member, you will receive discounts on exercise classes, receive our monthly members’ newsletter so you can see what’s been happening and what’s coming up for members to participate in, and more.

Volunteers are always welcome at HSC. Stop in for an application in the main office at 3935 Svedlund. Contact 907-235-7655 for more information on any program listed above.

The Anchor Point Senior Center is offering community dinners every Thursday from 5-6:30 p.m., dine in or carry out. Find each month’s menu and calendar of events on their website, www.anchorpointseniorcenter.com/, or follow them on Facebook for weekly updates.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10221 holds burger night from 5-7 p.m. every Friday. Tuesday night tacos is 5-7 p.m. The VFW is open to the public; you do not need to be a member to attend. Dine in or take out. Call 235-5582 to order ahead. The VFW is located at 72551 Milo Fritz Ave. in Anchor Point.

Northern Light Al-Anon Family Group meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays at The Living Room, Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection, 111 W. Pioneer Ave. (across the street from The Porcupine Theater).

Anchor Point Group of Alcoholics Anonymous continues to meet in person at the Anchor Point Chamber of Commerce at 34175 Sterling Highway (north of Chapman School) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. These are open meetings, and alcoholics and non-alcoholics are all welcome. For more information, call 907-223-9814.

The Homer Unity Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 6:30 p.m. downstairs at Homer United Methodist Church, 770 East End Road. All meetings are open to anyone wanting to learn more about recovery from alcoholism. More information and online links to meetings can be found at www.aahomer.org.

The Homer End of The Road Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets every day at noon and every evening at 8 p.m. at 126 W. Pioneer Ave., Suite 1. For more information, contact 907-283-5722.

Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDa) meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 6:30 p.m. Sundays in the Hillas Building, 126 W. Pioneer Ave., Suite 1 (next to the Homer Theatre). The contact number is 907-756-3104.

Step into Freedom is a narcotics anonymous group that will be held at 7 p.m. every Thursday at the Glacierview Baptist Church “Big House” next to the main church. This group is for both women and men, and is open to non-addicts who would like to sit in on the meetings. For questions, call Jaclyn at 907-756-3530.

The Homer Area Caregiver Support Group meets in the activity room at the Homer Senior Center from 2-3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. For questions, please call Pam Hooker at 907-299-7198 or Louise Rempel at 907-399-1262. Remember: You are not alone.