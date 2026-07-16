Homer Pet of the Week: Lola

We love this girl and want nothing but the best for Lola.

That means finding a home that understands what she truly needs: attention, plenty of physical activity, freedom balanced with a watchful eye to keep her safe, and lots of people to love her and keep her engaged.

She would do best with a fenced yard where she can enjoy some independence when she can’t be out exploring.

She also needs a family that appreciates her quirks, a family that understands that she’s not a fan of small critters, and is ready to share a life full of love and adventure.

To make an appointment to visit the Pets of the Week, call the Homer Animal Shelter at 907-235-3141.