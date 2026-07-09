Homer Pet of the Week: Goose

Goose, a one-year-old female, is a cat who just needs a little time to find her confidence.

She has been at the animal shelter for 110 days. People still make her nervous, but shelter life isn’t the easiest place to feel safe and grow. She does well with other cats, and they help her feel more comfortable.

With patience, love, and the chance to move at her own pace, Goose has so much potential. A home with another friendly cat, and possibly the option of safe indoor/outdoor living, could help her truly thrive. She just needs someone willing to believe in her.

To make an appointment to visit the Pets of the Week, call the Homer Animal Shelter at 907-235-3141.