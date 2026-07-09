A classic gumbo

This classic gumbo relies on a traditional oil and flour roux, cooked low and slow to develop flavor and a rich color. (Photo by Tressa Dale)

The world is lush and green in the peak of summer, and it teases me from just outside my office window. I have a job to do- a goal to achieve- and I’m so close to completion but it seems I have reached the dreaded 85% curse. This cursed pattern begins with the best intentions and diligent effort. I set a goal for myself with an achievable timeline, and I charge forward and plow through the majority like a shark fin slicing through waves. Then, just when the end is in sight, I suddenly halt and let myself sink under the surface and stay there until a deadline forces me to swim for my life. I always get it done in the end, but never according to plan, and it’s never easy.

This frustrating pattern has repeated itself over and over in my life… another expression of my crippling chaos addiction and my dedication to my own misery. For two weeks now I’ve been treading water with the shore just a sprint away. I should start swimming this very second, it could even be a lazy backstroke all the way to the beach, but odds are good that I will continue bobbing until my lips turn blue.

I am a master of productive procrastination. School work piling up is my cue to scrub my floors again or deep clean my kitchen or take on a time consuming recipe so I can feel like I have a good reason to not be doing what I should be.

This weekend I spent 45 whole minutes making a dark roux for gumbo… after a family fishing trip on the Swanson… after a seven mile run… This classic gumbo relies on a traditional oil and flour roux, cooked low and slow to develop flavor and a rich color. I opted for standard proteins- andouille, shrimp, and chicken- but there are endless options.

Ingredients:

½ cup vegetable oil

1/3 cup all=purpose flour

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced green bell pepper

1 large yellow onion, diced

6 cloves garlic, minced

6-8 cups chicken stock

6 oz shrimp

6 oz chicken thighs

4 andouille sausage links

2 Tbsp cajun seasonings

Salt to taste

4 stalks green onion for garnish

Directions:

In a heavy bottomed saucepan whisk together the flour and the oil and set over medium low heat.

Cook the roux, whisking constantly, until it is dark like chocolate. This process takes time and burns very easily, so be prepared to babysit the pan for a minimum of 30 minutes.

While the roux is cooking, brown your sausage and chicken in a separate pan and set aside.

When the roux is dark, transfer to a larger pot and add the diced vegetables and garlic and stir to coat.

Pour on 6 cups of chicken stock and whisk in the cajun seasoning. If your blend does not contain salt, you will need to add one 1 tsp at this stage. Taste your spice blend before adding to the pan to be sure.

Add the browned sausage and chicken and cook on a low simmer for 30 minutes. If it gets too thick, whisk in a splash of stock.

Add the shrimp and gently stir for 5-7 minutes, until the shrimp is just cooked.

Taste and season with extra salt, if needed.

Serve with steamed long-grain rice and a generous garnish of chopped green onion. Fresh parsley is more traditional, but I like the gentle spice of the fresh onion to cut through the oil.