Pets of the Week: Hunter and Wobbles

Wobbles has a neurological condition called Cerebellar Hypoplasia. It doesn’t cause him pain, but it does cause him to “wobble”. (Photo courtesy Homer Animal Shelter)

Hunter (13 years) and Wobbles (11 years) are a bonded pair of seniors. Both boys have lived in multiple homes in their lifetime and have adapted well considering all the changes. They deserve a home to call their own forever. Hunter is a big guy with a big heart; gentle and calm, looking for the same. Wobbles has a neurological condition called Cerebellar Hypoplasia. It doesn’t cause him pain, but it does cause him to “wobble”. He will do best in a home without stairs, but none of this stops him from enjoying life. Please consider this sweet pair and contact us for more details.

To make an appointment to visit the Pets of the Week, call the Homer Animal Shelter at 907-235-3141.