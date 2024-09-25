20 years ago

All Paul Voeller, president of the Anchor Point Chamber of Commerce, said he wanted to do Monday night was gather the names of seven individuals who wanted to pursue the idea of incorporation. But “incorporation” turned out to be a dirty word for some members of the audience of around 30 who turned up at the Anchor River Inn for the meeting. Anchor Point has tossed around the concept of being a city before, most recently in the early 1990s. Each time, the idea was shot down.

— From the issue of Sept. 30, 2004

30 years ago

Automatic alarms shut down Homer’s water treatment plant Sept. 17 when detectors measured some of the highest turbidity ever logged at the city’s Bridge Creek Reservoir on Diamond Ridge, a city engineer said Tuesday. Silt from a nearby road project and more from a telephone cable-laying operation also nearby were the sources of dirty water flowing into the reservoir, said Jan Jonker, an engineer with the Homer Public Works Department.

— From the issue of Sept. 29, 1994