Letters to the Editor

Pratt Museum thanks the Homer Foundation

On behalf of The Homer Society of Natural History, Inc. board of directors, the Pratt Museum staff and volunteers, I would like to personally thank the Homer Foundation for a generous grant of $5,000 in support of our recent educational programming, History + Nature Come Alive! Thanks to their contribution, the museum was able to offer exciting workshops, from Nettle Fiber Exploration with Carla Klinker, to Growing Carnivorous Plants in Alaska with Shawn Jackinsky. We were also able to recruit high school intern, Lukas Renner, who engaged in hands-on learning experiences in science and history, as well as life skills such as researching and public speaking.

In collaboration with museum staff, Lukas helped with research and development of a Historic Walking Tour of Pioneer Avenue, including the production of an interpretive brochure. He also spent hours in the historic Harrington Cabin, engaging with museum guests and sharing more about the history of the cabin itself and what life was like for homesteaders on the Kenai Peninsula.

Over and over, the Homer Foundation has demonstrated their commitment to the Homer community. Here at the museum, we fulfill our mission by facilitating engagement between community members and strengthening understandings of our shared place. The financial support of the Homer Foundation is crucial as we strive to inspire a deeper interest in engaging with the natural and social environment in ways that reflect the artist, historian and citizen scientist within each of us. Many thanks to the Homer Foundation for their continued support.

Patricia Relay

Executive director, Pratt Museum

Vote yes on 2

I have read with interest the arguments for and against rank choice voting and am voting yes on Ballot Measure 2. The strongest motivator for me is that it is confusing, and not clear to me what the potential consequences are for my vote. It is entirely possible that my vote would be discarded if I voted for someone who didn’t make the cut. And it benefits candidates unfairly by awarding them votes they did not receive, when those lower ranking candidates are eliminated. It seems to me that the goal is really to dilute the vote and disempower voters. And the impression that our elections are not honest has been reinforced with this system, especially since results are not finalized for weeks. It is easy to see that if it isn’t clear how the ranking system works, one would question if the reported results really reflect the will of the people.

The fact that support and advertising for this system is obscenely ($12.2 million at last count) financed almost entirely by “dark money,” the very thing it was purported to counter, should make anyone thinking about the issue skeptical as to the reason for that. If outside political forces are spending millions to influence a state issue, chances are good that the motivation is not in the best interest of Alaska and Alaskans.

Returning to one person, one vote, will not disenfranchise anyone. The argument that having more than one choice makes it easier to vote speaks more to not being clear about your options, or difficulty making decisions. If your choices on the ballot are less than optimal, get involved at the ground level, be informed and make your opinions known, before the ballot is printed.

I want my votes to be given to the candidates I choose, and not to candidates I reject. And I don’t want voters to be discouraged from voting because of a cumbersome, confusing ballot. I do want everyone to vote, as it is our duty and privilege.

Vote YES on 2!

Gayle Claus

Fritz Creek

Vance votes against our district

We need a representative who votes to support our communities.

Vance’s negative voting record includes: NO to expanding child care (H.B. 89); NO to helping postpartum mothers (S.B. 58); NO to preventing unwanted pregnancy (H.B. 17); NO to preventing teachers from being laid off (H.B. 169); NO to helping injured workers with reasonable funeral expenses and benefits to help children/wife of deceased (H.B. 30); NO to pioneer homes, public education, disaster relief funds, Alaska Marine Highway, preventing homelessness (H.B. 234); NO to protecting the environment (H.B. 50 and S.B. 48); NO to limiting political contributions (H.B. 234); NO to internet access for schools (H.B. 193); NO to preventing discrimination in schools (S.B. 174); NO to helping the Military Affairs Commission (H.B. 155); etc… (justfacts.votesmart.org).

I recommend a first-choice vote for Brent and a second-choice vote for Dawson.

Paul Seaton

Former representative for District 6

Baloney causes cancer

Campaign ads are a blast! One accused a candidate of voting to raise taxes as a Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly member. This is a bunch of baloney. I believe the borough assembly does not raise taxes without voter approval. Citizens come to the assembly for needs, some of which require tax increases. The assembly votes to put the tax increase on the ballot. Back to that ad — each claim has a fact-check referencing the ordinance. Perhaps the sponsors thought that making such “fact-check” statements would hoodwink people. Here are the actual facts, easily researched on the borough assembly calendar page at kpb.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

1. “Brent voted to cut your Senior Property Tax Exemption.” Ordinance 2014-24. This has absolutely nothing to do with the senior tax exemption. It regards the voter pamphlet. Assembly proponents believed keeping the voter pamphlet to a “strictly factual nature pertaining to each proposition” would be best. It repealed KPB ordinance that authorized statements supporting or opposing ballot propositions to be included in the voter pamphlet.

2. “Brent voted to raise your property tax 2 times.” Ordinance 2020-31 expanded the Anchor Point Fire and Emergency Service Area to include Ninilchik. Introduced by Brent Johnson, voters approved the required increase to the mill rate in the October 2020 election by 67%! People were willing to have their taxes increased to get these emergency services to their communities. We should thank Brent for working to get this issue to voters! Ordinance 2024-12 was introduced by Mayor Peter Micciche. This is the South Peninsula Hospital expansion bond that would increase the mil rate. Voters turned this down last month.

3. “Brent voted to raise your sales tax 6 times.” Here is what these ordinances actually were:

2011-23, increased sales tax .1%, assembly passed it 7-2 to be put to voters and we passed it.

2014-05, all nine assembly members voted for this. It requires all property exemptions to comply with a 185-day occupancy (was 183) just as the PFD does.

2015-09, all nine assembly members voted to put this on the ballot. This would increase the maximum amount of borough sales tax cap from $500 to $1,000. The ordinance was tabled.

2020-03, all nine voted for this ordinance which established a Uniform Remote Seller Sales Tax Code to enable the collection of sales tax from remote sellers.

2022-23, brought up for discussion and was withdrawn. The ordinance had to do with raising the sales tax cap to better fund schools, and to exempt long-term rentals past 30-day occupancy.

2024-14, a tobacco sales tax with a portion going to establish a child care facility grant program. It would have gone to voters to decide but there were not enough assembly votes for it to be introduced.

There you have it. Quite a lot of baloney in that campaign ad. And you know, baloney causes cancer.

Therese Lewandowski

We need a legislator who works hard for Alaskans

As a lifelong Republican living in Homer, I’m voting for Brent Johnson on Nov. 5 to represent us in the Alaska House of Representatives.

Brent’s duty as a legislator will be to monitor, during both the legislative sessions and interims, the governor’s efforts to recoup federal education and other program dollars — taxes you and I pay to the IRS, every year. Those recouped tax dollars are a significant part of Alaska’s economy.

The Kenai Peninsula school system is facing a $17 million deficit. Sarah Vance’s vote contributed to unpredictable school budgets not just for our district but all across Alaska and it affects our local economy. Brent has pledged to support our school district funding because he knows financial stability is essential to a thriving economy.

It’s no wonder people all across District 6 and organizations from across Alaska have endorsed Brent Johnson — not because he’s nonpartisan but because he has pledged to work hard to ensure growing strong public schools, protecting and growing the Alaska Permanent Fund, and protecting our constitutional right to privacy.

No matter where you stand on social issues, I urge you to agree with me: We absolutely need a legislator who will do everything possible and work hard to make sure Alaskans’ federal income taxes come back to Alaska to ensure a long-term robust and healthy economy.

I encourage you to join me in voting for Brent Johnson for House.

Doug Baily

Homer

Johnson an asset to the community

My wife and I bought property in Kasilof in 2000 and built our retirement home. Those first years of living on and developing our property were challenging.

Through friends and neighbors, we became acquainted with Brent Johnson and his wife, Judy. At the time our neighbors would point to Brent as someone who would help a neighbor in any way he could. He was a welder, had some equipment and was always approachable to lend a hand.

As the years progressed Brent became a familiar name to us as he was involved in so many projects that have benefited the Kasilof community. Over our 24 years of living here I have seen him volunteer his time, equipment, expertise and leadership to this community. And he continues to do these things to this day.

During this campaign season, you have heard of his involvement in local government and his leadership on local committees such as the Kasilof Historical Society and the Kasilof Dune restoration project but over the years I have seen him do so much more.

Brent is truly an asset to Kasilof and the Kenai Peninsula. I know he will work hard to bring people together and seek solutions to problems that are facing our State. That is why I am voting for Brent Johnson for State House and why you should too.

Anthony Lopez

Kasilof

Johnson would bring local knowledge to Juneau

As a longtime Kasilof resident, I consider it a privileged to support Brent Johnson for Alaska State House District 6. Brent was born here on the Kenai Peninsula, went to public schools here, raised his family and made a living … all here on the Kenai Peninsula.

Brent has decades of community service including borough assembly, Kenai Peninsula Fisherman Association, Cook Inlet Aquaculture, Kasilof Regional Historical Association, to mention a few. Brent’s outstanding knowledge of Alaska’s past will uniquely influence his vision for our future.

Please vote for Brent Johnson State House District 6.

Bob Correia

Kasilof