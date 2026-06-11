Letters to the editor

A thank you

In May, Homer sees an influx of birds, birders and writers. This year, writers of all stripes gathered for the 25th Kachemak Bay Writers’ Conference. For four days, award-winning writers taught, read from their work, and discussed the writing life. But the conference isn’t just a chance to learn, it’s a chance for participants to create a community that will inspire them when they return home. For several nights during the conference, members of the community join in, attending free readings and leaving inspired as well.

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of the hospitality folks from places of lodging, restaurants, stores, and more for being so lovely and supportive of the writers while they are visiting Homer. I’d also like to thank the incredible staff, faculty, and administration of the Kachemak Bay Campus of the Kenai Peninsula College who make it possible for us to show off this beautiful place we live and the beautiful campus right downtown. Throw in the support of the Homer News, KBBI, and the Aspen Suites Hotel, and you can see why I am so grateful for our wonderful community.

In the past 25 years, the conference has only raised its registration fee twice. We depend on the generosity of donors who help us bridge the gap between what is earned through registration and what is needed to support such a world-class faculty. I’d like to acknowledge and thank these donors from the bottom of my heart. They are each listed on the conference’s website.

The writers who take part in the conference leave with increased skill to tell their stories. A diversity of stories makes our whole culture richer and more interesting. Thank you to everyone involved for their support in hosting the largest and longest running writers’ conference in Alaska.

We couldn’t do it without you!

Erin Coughlin Hollowell

Director of the Kachemak Bay Writers’ Conference

Why the need to speed?

I am a frequent driver on the Sterling Highway. In the wintertime, I deal with snow, icy roads, moose crossings, wind gusts, and limited daylight. I prefer driving in the winter because there is less traffic.

Summer is here. The weather is milder, but the human factor is my challenge. According to a report from the state of Alaska, “The number one causes of accidents on the Seward and Sterling Highways are driver inattention and unsafe speed for conditions.”

Lots of buses, trucks, campers, motorcycles, and automobiles. On Memorial Day weekend, 3 people lost their lives on the Seward Highway. Every summer, the number of accidents, injuries, and deaths rises as the travel season picks up.

Aside from the inattention factor (cell phones and drowsiness), the danger I see is the speed at which drivers are going. And for what? So, they can get behind a big old camper. I can only imagine the frustration they feel after working so hard to move ahead in the line.

I was once like that. But after I had kids, I changed my driving habits. I now set the cruise control at 62 mph (still over the 55-mph limit) and remind myself to be patient and understanding. I appreciate the slow vehicle turnouts for slow-moving traffic and use them more and more.

I wish drivers going 45 mph would use the turnouts. My new goal is not to get upset with those drivers, but it is a work in progress.

For now, getting from point A to point B is slow and steady. Getting somewhere faster is a needless effort because we’re all going to get to where we’re headed, one way or another.

As Simon and Garfunkel sing, “Slow down, you move too fast; you got to make the morning last.” Besides, by going a little slower and paying attention, you might just save a life, and it might be yours.

Drive safely.

Alex Koplin

Grateful for scholarship fund

Even coming from a town like Homer where art is appreciated, admired, and cultivated, going into the arts can be daunting. It makes me all the more grateful to the Ptarmigan Arts Scholarship Fund and the Homer Foundation for their generosity and dedication towards providing a steady hand to the students making their first steps towards their futures.

I, like many others who grew up here, want to give back to the community that has supported me and helped me become the person I am today. I will do my best to honor the generous gifts and excellent guidance I’ve received, from this scholarship and from a vast number of other instances where Homer has helped me.

The effort it takes to amass the amount of money that the Homer Foundation helps distribute to students every year does not go unnoticed. Every student who applies and earns an award sees it, every donor who gives to the Foundation puts their own time into it, and every Homerite who knows a student or someone who helps make these scholarships possible sees it.

The assurance I feel towards my future and the relief of every student who has received help is all thanks to the effort of the Homer Foundation, the Ptarmigan Arts Scholarship Fund, and every other organization and individual who has put so much into providing for Homer’s students. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

Sierra Mullikin

Ceremony honours D-Day heroes

Following a sun-drenched D-Day Commemoration on June 6, we are overwhelmed with gratitude to many. First up is Commander Tom Gregoire of the General Buckner Post 16 of the American Legion. Tom ensured a seamless sponsorship with our Brother Asaiah Chapter of Veterans for Peace.

We thank our speakers: Paula Gallagher, Auxiliary Chaplain of Post 16, for her inspirational prayer; history professor Jeff Myers, for a succinct retelling of the events prior to D-Day; Ginger Van Wagoner, our very special guest who spoke about her dad’s role before, on, and after June 6. Ginger graciously shared with us her dad’s World War II memorabilia.

Coast Guard Lieutenant Juston Lee, who spoke of Coast Guard history; Doug Van Patten representing the Navy; Dan Boulton for the Marine Corps; Bill Bartee for the Army and Army Air Corps; and Aneesa Ahad who reminded us to recommit ourselves to peace, equality, and human dignity.

We were overjoyed with the participation of the Girl Scouts of Homer and Anchor Point as they performed a flag ceremony, followed by leading us in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Later, they expertly accomplished a flag folding ceremony after Taps was played. We thank Girl Scouts, Rei Beams, Eliphalet Bice, Sei Beams with leaders Rachel Bice, Megumi Beams, and Tina Seaton.

After a hard day’s work, three anonymous Emerald Air Service pilots provided us with a flyover, including the missing man formation, in a performance adjacent to the American Legion Post. This was their generous salute to honor all of our deceased heroes from Operation Overlord and from the remainder of the war in Europe.

We also thank Simon Lopez of KBBI, Alex and Cindy Koplin, Lani Raymond, Frank Quinn, Tina Seaton, Ron Keffer, Kate Finn, Ruth Alvarez, Nusy Ahad and Homer Jeans for all of their selfless efforts.

We are grateful for all the attendees as we together remembered and honored our cherished heroes who sacrificed their lives for a cause greater than themselves.

I thank you all with a deep bow.

Michael A LeMay

Homer Veterans For Peace

Scholarship will help make goals more achievable

I am writing to express my gratitude to the Homer Foundation and the donors behind the LFI Scholarship for their generous support of my education. Receiving this scholarship means a great deal to me and will help me make my goals more achievable as I continue my education at Montana State University pursuing a mechanical engineering degree.

Growing up in Homer taught me the importance of hardwork, community, and giving back. Over the past few years, I have worked to build and operate my own window washing business, through it I have earned valuable experiences in responsibility, communication, and perseverance. As I begin college this fall, this scholarship will help ease financial burdens like tuition, housing, and other educational expenses I can expect.

What makes the LFI Scholarship especially meaningful to me is its focus on determination, character, and goal-setting. Knowing that members of my own community believe in students like me is incredibly motivating and reminds me how fortunate I am to come from a place that provides these kinds of opportunities.

I am deeply thankful to the Homer Foundation and the generous donors who make these opportunities possible. Your support not only helps students financially, but also encourages us to continue working hard and striving toward our goals. I truly appreciate your investment in my future and the futures of so many students in our community.

Caden Latta

Elks’ support makes student trip possible

On behalf of the fourth‑grade students, teachers, and parents of West Homer Elementary, we extend our sincere appreciation to the supporters who made this year’s Outdoor Education trip to the Kachemak Bay Wilderness Lodge possible. We especially acknowledge the $3,500 contribution from Homer’s Elks Lodge #2127, awarded through the Elks National Foundation Community Investment Program Gratitude Grant. This generous support ensured full student participation in this long‑standing educational tradition.

We also wish to apologize for the omission of the Elks Lodge in our original letter to the editor. Their contribution was essential to the success of this year’s program, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to local youth.

The Fourth-Grade Team: Karen Corbell, Kathryn Crowley, Zachary Heilman and 4th Grade students of West Homer Elementary

Scholarship will help to focus on studies

I am grateful to be awarded the Gabriel LeBlanc Memorial Vocational Scholarship. Through this scholarship, I will be able to make my dream of becoming a process technology operator on the North Slope possible. Next year, I am going to attend Kenai Peninsula College. I want to earn an undergraduate welding certification and an associate’s degree in process technology. Having a welding certification will give me more job options in the future. I feel that having both of these skills on my resume will help me find a rewarding job on the North Slope that will allow me to achieve my goal of providing for myself and my future family.

I would not be able to attend college without the help of this scholarship. It will allow me to focus on my studies at Kenai Peninsula College instead of worrying about how to pay for tuition. It will also help me get the training I need to pursue a career in the oil and gas field. Receiving this scholarship has made a major difference in my ability to continue my education and move forward with my career goals.

I am very thankful for the opportunity this scholarship provides, and I appreciate the support from the donors and the scholarship committee for choosing me for this honor. I will work hard to make the most of this opportunity and to represent this scholarship well through my education and future career.

Jack Witten

Hoping to leave a positive impact

I am writing to express how grateful I am to have been awarded the (Mary) Joyce Robinette Memorial Scholarship through the Homer Foundation. I would like to express my value and appreciation in the committee’s choice to assist me in my pursuit of science in college.

In the fall I will be attending Centenary College of Louisiana, the scholarship I was awarded will go towards my tuition. I am honored to be awarded this scholarship, not only does it significantly assist my financial needs but it also reminds me of the support I have from my community. This support drives me to strive to leave a positive impact and offer support to others in the future.

Homer has, in many ways, made me the person that I am proud to be today. Programs such as the Homer Foundation, and the variety of scholarships available to students in Homer leave a lasting impact. Not only do they show students that they have the trust and support of the community, these awards open up many opportunities. I am beyond thankful to live in a place that offers these things.

I would like to thank all of the committee members, founders, and donors of these scholarships. Their kindness and gracious generosity is cherished, making these opportunities possible. Your contribution is greatly appreciated and I will forever be honored to be a recipient.

Ellen Barrett

Pratt Museum is a historical anchor for region

On behalf of our Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, and members of the Pratt Museum, I want to express our sincere gratitude to the Homer Foundation for their generous grant of $5,000 from the Martha H Briscoe Environmental Science and Conservation Fund and the Opportunity Fund in support of our recent project, Pratt Museum Research Library and Resource Center Modernization Initiative.

For decades, the Research Library at the Pratt Museum has been a treasured space for students, researchers, and neighbors eager to learn more about the Kachemak Bay region. With the Homer Foundation’s support, our staff revitalized the space into an inclusive, accessible modern resource center.

The Pratt Museum is a historical anchor for our region. Updates to our Research Library secures that legacy, acting as a reliable source of information and a welcoming “third place” where community members can connect over shared history.

The vitality of this institution depends on strong community partnerships. This Quick Response Grant is a part of the network of support that helps us fulfill our mission and sustain our forward momentum. Thank you to the Homer Foundation for your enduring support of the Pratt Museum!

Whitney Harness

Executive Director, Pratt Museum

Appreciation for chair lift

We want to thank the Hospice of Homer for facilitating a much needed chair lift for us.

This was also a huge stoke of luck that Billy and Lizzie Pepper had one so readily available and to our ultimate appreciation, were an immense help in installing it.

This came about due to their generosity & the the Hospice of Homer being so caring and invaluable to our lucky community.

Carole & Jack Hamik

Homer

Scholarship shows support for future educators

I’m writing to express how thankful I am to the Homer Foundation and to the Bill and Liz Johnson Teacher Education Scholarship committee. Their generosity to help fund my education has not gone unnoticed and I feel very fortunate. I am a recent graduate of Homer High School, and I will be pursuing my bachelors in Music Secondary Education at Northern Arizona University this fall.

Receiving this award is important to me because it shows support for future educators. I am so grateful for every teacher I have had, and for what they have all taught me. Ranging from math to music to general life experience, all the knowledge has helped shape my life. By accepting this financial support from the Homer Foundation, I am excited to start my journey in changing kids’ lives as I teach.

Homer is a very unique place to grow up. I moved here when I was young, but instantly noticed the positivity and strong sense of community. As I continue to grow and leave, I am glad this is the place I get to call home. The need for great educators continues to rise with battles over school funding, and scholarships like the Bill and Liz Johnson Teacher Education Scholarship helps set up students like me to make a difference.

I am additionally thankful to all the donors and committee members whose seemingly endless support and generosity makes this possible. I firmly believe that your investments to the kids in Homer and throughout Alaska can change the world. The class of 2026, which I am a part of, is going so many different ways, so many different paths and adventures, and I am deeply grateful to be a recipient and for your support.

Gracie High

Help to pursue path in the field of health care

I am writing to express my deepest gratitude to the Homer Foundation and the scholarship donors for their support of my education. As a recent graduate of Homer High School, I am deeply honored to have been awarded this scholarship to pursue my academic path in the field of healthcare.

This scholarship helps a lot for both me and my family. It helps alleviate the financial of attending college and allows me to focus more fully on my studies and career aspirations. Beyond the financial assistance, this award has also instilled in me the confidence and motivation to continue striving toward my future goals.

Throughout my high school years, I was an active member of the varsity soccer team, community service, and school activities. These experiences taught me the values of leadership, teamwork, and dedication to the community. I will carry these lessons with me as I continue my academic journey and, eventually, work within the healthcare sector—helping patients and serving the community.

I am profoundly grateful to the donors and to Homer Foundation who helped make scholarships like this a reality. Your generosity has created opportunities for students like me to achieve our goals and make a positive impact in the future.

Tung Tran

Grant allows for libary repairs

The Anchor Point Public Library, a community hub for seven decades, was awarded a grant of $5,000 from The Homer Foundation with the support of the Opportunity Fund and the KLEPS Fund for our project to address remaining damage caused by septic system failure, allowing us to replace flooring in the bathroom and adjacent children’s area affected by flooding. These improvements will ensure a clean, safe, and welcoming space for the thousands of residents and visitors who rely on the library each year, especially during the busy summer season. We want to thank Homer Foundation for helping us with this project.

Deanna Thomas

Library Director

Scholarship will help continue to serve hometown

I am writing to express my sincere gratitude to the Homer Foundation and the Healthcare Providers Scholarship Committee for their generous support of my education. This scholarship has made a meaningful contribution toward my pursuit of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

I was born and raised in Homer and delivered at South Peninsula Hospital. Who would have imagined that 43 years later I would return to Homer to pursue a nursing career at the very place where my life began? I was shaped by this town’s supportive community, breathtaking wilderness, and the resilience and grit that only an Alaskan fishing town can instill. After graduating from nursing school, I plan to continue serving my community by working as a nurse at South Peninsula Hospital.

Scholarships like this one help ensure that students like me can gain the knowledge and skills needed to meet the growing healthcare demands of Alaska, particularly in rural and isolated communities where access to healthcare resources can be limited. By investing in local students, you are helping to strengthen the future of healthcare across our state.

This scholarship has significantly eased the financial burden of my education, allowing me to remain focused on my studies while completing the demanding second year of nursing school. I feel deeply honored and incredibly grateful to the donors and committee members whose generosity made this opportunity possible. Receiving this scholarship is a powerful reminder that my community believes in my goals and supports my efforts to enter the healthcare profession.

Your investment in students’ futures strengthens our entire community, and I am thankful and humbled to be one of this year’s recipients.

Jen Hankins

Scholarship is a generous reminder of all the help

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Homer Foundation through the Tim Roof Fund for contributing to my education. I am deeply honored and grateful to be selected as a recipient of one of this year’s Beluga Tail non-fiction writing scholarships. As a Homer High School graduate passionate about writing, this scholarship is a generous reminder of the people and the place that have supported me along the way and will continue to support me in my post-secondary education.

As a lifelong Homer resident, I’ve been involved in Homer’s arts nearly all of my life and recently found a passion for non-fiction writing while reporting at KBBI. As a student, I specifically reported on youth activities at Homer High School. I fell in love with reporting because it allowed me to share student voices and stories with the greater community, something that I think is extremely important, especially in our tight-knit town.

Next year, I will attend Yale University, where I intend to continue my involvement in non-fiction writing through local journalism and participation in the school newspaper. The Beluga Tail non-fiction writing scholarship will both contribute to my education and remind me of the warmth of the community that I am proud to have been raised in and hope to return to one day.

Scholarships like these are invaluable to us students, and are part of what makes Homer such an amazing place. Thank you again for your support, Homer Foundation.

Marina Co

Sincere thanks for help to pursue dreams

I was the recipient of the Homer Foundation Nursing Studies Scholarship. I was also awarded scholarships from the Homer Elks Lodge and the Homer Electric Association. The Middle College and Jumpstart Programs also provided generous support. I would like to sincerely thank these organizations for the support they give to students pursuing their dreams.

These scholarships are greatly appreciated and will allow me to focus on my studies and clinicals while attending college full-time. I enrolled in the Direct-entry Nursing program at Carroll College in Helena, Montana, and will be pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing for pre-med.

I plan to become a pediatrician and open a pediatric clinic in Homer. The road to becoming a pediatrician is long, so I can’t thank everyone enough for helping me get one step closer to this!

Hanna Klima