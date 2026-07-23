Letters to the editor

Understanding ranked choice voting

The election pamphlet explains ranked choice voting, and how to fill in the ballot. However, some people think they have to rank all the candidates, which is not true.

Only vote (rank) the one or ones you want. This way, if you really like someone who may not be popular, you can still vote your heart and not treat voting like a horse-race betting on the one you think will win. Rank your first choice first.

Then, the one you like second best can be ranked second, and so on. If you don’t want someone to win, don’t rank them. It’s OK just to vote for one person and not rank the others.

Let’s say you voted for the one you like best and your second choice. (You ranked two people.) If your first choice only gets a few votes, he/she may be eliminated, but now your vote counts toward your second choice. You don’t lose your vote. And, you don’t have to worry about splitting the vote if you like two candidates from the same party.

For instance, if 60% of people vote for Republican candidates and there are two running, they can vote for both, one first, one second, one of which will win. The 40% of Democrats, Independents, Libertarians, etc., vote for their candidates. However, in this case, the majority will rest with the Republicans even if the others’ second choices are not Republican. The Democrat or anyone only wins when more than 50% of people rank (vote for) that person.

Votes are confidential. Vote with your heart. Vote for who you think is the best person. Maybe other people really want that person, too. And wouldn’t it be great if that person won?

Lela Ryterski

Finding a better way to protect caribou

I want to thank Bill Sherwonit for his disclosure of the dirty, ongoing, in plain sight secret of bear and wolf extermination for a caribou herd up north in Alaska. Most Alaskans are clueless and ignorant to this ugly policy and procedure. There are quite a few facts the state would prefer remains under the public’s radar. Like, for example, are you aware that the State of Alaska’s railroad is for sale? One of the few true assets Alaska owns is the railroad. It runs in the black and has been a constant success compared to the Alaska Marine Highway ferry system.

In the spirit of Alaskan success stories I would like to propose a potential Alaskan experimental procedure of how the state could actually make money to exterminate some 200 bears and in addition wolves.

Let’s have the Alaska Fish and Game people be the hunting guides who go find the target then lead wealthy world renowned hunters that have entered a lottery for huge sums to be able to come to our state to kill prime target bears and wolves. A state-run and organized game plan to earn money and support for Alaska. Might this be a more honorable and profitable manner to grow the caribou herd?

What do you think Alaskans?

Meg Mitchell

Iran has been at war with U.S. for decades

Van Abbott’s July 16 op-ed, “He (President Trump)chose war…” is factually incorrect: Iran has been at war with the U.S. since the Oct. 23, 1983 Beirut bombing that killed 220 Marines, 18 sailors and three soldiers. It also wounded 100 Americans. Another bombing killed dozens of French military personnel. Iran just got done massacring thousands of its own citizens. Looks like war to me!

The Homer News needs more DEI (Diversity), the political kind.

John Rogers

Have a say with your vote

As a U.S. citizen and veteran, I and many in this country are very concerned with the direction this current administration is taking the country. If we the people don’t stand up and speak out we are in grave danger of losing more rights and possibility democracy as we know it.

We have the power to make our voices heard but we must not let those currently in power ignore our demands and insist they get back to doing the work expected of them by the American people. As one tired of the deception and collusion I will continue to speak up. Primary elections are only weeks away and if we want to see change, we must get out the vote and make it clear to our elected officials what we need and expect from them. What say you?

Betsy Nixon

Support supplies life jackets for kids

Alaska Marine Community Coalition (AMCC) would like to extend our thanks to the Opportunity Fund at the Homer Foundation for its generous support of the Safe Fishing Families Initiative. Through this investment, AMCC is distributing more than 100 U.S. Coast Guard-approved child and youth life jackets throughout the Homer community.

In Alaska, children are a part of the working waterfront. They play on docks, fish and live alongside their families aboard vessels, and spend time in open skiffs. For these children, properly fitted life jackets are critical for preventing drowning fatalities and cold-water immersion injuries while working, living, and recreating on the water. Unfortunately, due to rising operational costs and living expenses, purchasing new or replacing outgrown life jackets can be cost prohibitive for many fishing families.

The future of Alaska’s fishing communities depends on the next generation growing up safely on the water. As a fishermen-led organization dedicated to strengthening Alaska’s fisheries and the communities that depend on them, AMCC is proud to launch this effort in Homer and hopes to bring it to more Alaska communities in the years ahead.

Distribution is underway in partnership with local organizations Alaska Boats & Permits and the Homer Charter Association. Free child and youth life jackets are now available for pickup at Alaska Boats & Permits, located at 3808 Ben Walters Lane in Homer, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Michelle Stratton

Events strengthen community ties across the Kenai Peninsula

This past year, Project GRAD Kenai Peninsula brought Family Engagement Nights to six communities: Nanwalek, Port Graham, Chapman, Voznesenka, Kachemak Selo, and Razdolna, reaching an estimated 350 students, parents, and community members.

The year’s programming ranged from hands-on STEAM activities to Lights-On Afterschool events, which continue to help these communities spread the word about how valuable afterschool programming is for youth, a message that matters just as much here in Alaska as it does across the country. Families in Nanwalek and Port Graham also welcomed a visiting cultural partner from Metlakatla, Alaska, who returns each year to share traditional dance and community-building with these villages.

None of this would have been possible without the generous support of The Homer Foundation, whose funding ensured every event could offer a shared meal, turning each gathering into a warmer, more welcoming space for families to connect.

As these communities have come to know and trust Family Engagement Nights as a regular part of community life, we’re excited to keep building on that foundation in the year ahead.

Hayley Norris on behalf of Project GRAD Kenai Peninsula