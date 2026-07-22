OPINION: Trump’s warnings a prelude to a strategy of election fraud

Trump isn’t warning us that the election will be rigged. He is building the rigging, one purge, one lawsuit, one broken system at a time.

That distinction matters more than anything else in American politics right now.

When ABC and NBC refused to carry his July 16 speech on “election integrity,” they were not silencing a reformer. They were declining to broadcast a sitting president’s blueprint for pre-justifying suppression in the 2026 midterms. Trump’s immediate threat to revoke their broadcast licenses gave away the plan: discredit the referee, intimidate the umpire, and declare the whole game corrupt so that only his loyalists can be trusted to officiate it.

When Trump screams fraud, he is describing his own itinerary.

The pattern started with Christopher Krebs, Trump’s own election security chief, who called 2020 the most secure election in American history and found no evidence that a single vote was deleted, lost, or changed. Trump fired him by tweet. That firing punished a man for doing his job too well, and it told every official in the federal government exactly what defending the truth would cost them.

Loyalty to evidence had become treason to Trump.

The purges that followed were not accidents. Cybersecurity officials who secured the infrastructure, Homeland Security staff who refused to invent vulnerabilities, Justice Department lawyers who would not summon fraud out of rumor, election overseers who simply confirmed what happened: each was supposedly pushed out, smeared, or sidelined, and each departure taught the bureaucracy the same lesson. Purge the honest, promote the pliant, and reward the silent. Facts are disloyalty. Silence is survival.

Meanwhile the Justice Department has pushed for sweeping access to state voter rolls, dressed up in the language of verification but built for one purpose: a federal apparatus that can target voters under color of law for an additional unknown reason, perhaps a federal enforceable mandate of who on the rolls is eligible to vote.

Republican-led states have simultaneously abandoned the interstate systems that catch duplicate registrations and keep voter rolls accurate, walking away from tools that actually work because functioning systems undercut the fraud story they need to tell.

Break the systems that work, then blame the wreckage on the people you want to purge.

That has become the operating procedure: sabotage the infrastructure, declare it broken, then demand emergency fixes that conveniently thin out your opponents’ voters.

The statutes moving through Republican legislatures follow the same logic.

Aggressive voter ID mandates, shrunken mail voting windows, harsh penalties for minor registration errors: each is marketed as security and engineered to fall hardest on younger voters, minority communities, and the urban precincts that have never belonged to the Republican coalition. When a law makes voting easier for your side and harder for the other, you have not secured an election. You have engineered an electorate fraud.

Oversight has died the same quiet death. Trump’s hostility toward the Federal Election Commission, through vacancies left unfilled and enforcement left toothless, ensures dark money moves without scrutiny and coordinated abuses go undocumented until it is too late to matter. A campaign built on rigging the rules does not want a working umpire. It wants an empty chair with a title on the door.

None of this is untested strategy. After the 2020 election, Republican operatives in multiple states signed certificates falsely declaring Trump the winner and forwarded them to Congress, a scheme now under prosecution in several states. It proved that the party was willing to fabricate a result outright the moment the vote refused to cooperate, and that ordinary officials could be recruited to do it. That infrastructure, built once to steal an election through paperwork rather than violence, does not need to be reinvented. It only needs to be reactivated, refined, and pointed at 2026.

All of it accelerates now as 2026 approaches.

Trump insists the media, the courts, and his own former officials are conspiring against him, and he uses that grievance to justify gerrymanders, new restrictions, purges of election professionals, and pressure campaigns on state legislators to choose party over law.

Redistricting fights already underway in several statehouses are not routine line drawing; they are dry runs for a midterm in which the map itself, not the ballot, decides who governs.

The goal is a map so distorted that Republicans can lose the popular vote and still hold Congress.

This is not a series of isolated controversies. It is a single strategy, executed in daylight, one office and one statute at a time.

He told us exactly what he was building. Believe him.

Van Abbott is a 36-year resident of Alaska having worked in Ketchikan, Fairbanks and Anchorage as a municipal, financial and utility manager. He resides in Ketchikan and is currently a freelance writer. He served as a Peace Corps teacher in the 1960s.

See his website: politicalwinds.org.