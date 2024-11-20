20 years ago

The move of Alaska State Trooper offices from the Homer Police Station to a new location in Anchor Point won’t leave Kachemak City and other East End Road communities without trooper patrols, said Capt. Tom Bowman, commander of E Detachment, the trooper unit for Girdwood, Portage and the Kenai Peninsula. “We’re not deserting Homer,” he said. “We’re actually going to give you better service.”

— From the issue of Nov. 25, 2004

30 years ago

Homer firefighters, medics and others heaved a Chevrolet Blazer off a 25-year-old man who was pinned in a creek Saturday night, just as rising water reached his lower lip, fire officials said. They saved Richard Mitchell, said Robert Purcell, Homer’s fire chief. But it was close, he said. “The water was continuing to rise. The vehicle was acting as a dam,” but as the unfrozen mud gave way underneath, the vehicle “continued to sink.”

— From the issue of Nov. 24, 1994