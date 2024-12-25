Letters to the Editor

Assembly should amend or defeat public comments ordinance

I encourage citizens interested in actively participating in borough government to contact your assembly member about Ordinance 2024-36, coming up for public hearing and a vote on Jan. 7.

I ask the assembly to amend or defeat Ordinance 2024-36 re: public comment opportunities.

The current agenda format has “Public Comments on Items Not Appearing on the Agenda” between “Presentations with Prior Notice” and the “Mayor’s Report.”

My amendment would remove this public comment opportunity instead of the opportunity toward the end of the meeting as proposed in Ordinance 2024-36.

The “Public Comments and Public Presentations” opportunity toward the end of the meeting would be amended to “Public Comments” to remove the confusing Public Presentations. This public comment opportunity would allow an unlimited number of people to speak for up to three minutes, on any subject on or off the agenda, just as we are currently allowed to do.

Ordinance 2024-36 removes this important public comment opportunity, especially for people to speak on actions the assembly took during the meeting. Also Ordinance 2024-36 limits the number of speakers by imposing a 30-minute aggregate during the only public comment opportunity (because the second opportunity would be removed.)

The public comment opportunity toward the end of the meeting is vital to public participation in our government. This is the best time for citizens to speak because we have a captive audience of assembly members, the mayor, clerk, legal, some staff members, people in the chambers and listeners on the radio and Zoom. This is better than individual contacts via email or in grocery stores. Many important matters come up during this comment period and when all in attendance hear about them something good can often be accomplished.

Please note that I do not object to the current agenda format, but do think having all general public comments toward the end of the meeting would streamline the meeting and provide a better flow to the agenda. I definitely want to preserve the existing public comment opportunity toward the end of the meeting.

Mary Griswold

Homer

More thoughts on assembly public comments

During the busy holiday season, I doubt if very many borough residents have had time to reflect on the proposed ordinance eliminating public comment at the end of assembly meetings. This same ordinance proposes severe limitation of public comments in general. I have spent time reflecting on how this would disconnect citizens, and wonder what Brother Isaiah would think about this censorship of citizens speaking at assembly meetings. I believe it was Mary Griswold of Homer whose comments reflected she enjoyed hearing what other KPB residents were thinking about issues. Another comment reflected that we go into a meeting thinking the assembly is going to vote one way, but that often changes. Although I often was annoyed by Charlie Davis through the years, it is still important we have a voice, and this ordinance would silence the residents who elected you. If you silence us, you cut the fabric of community. What is your purpose in eliminating comment? I encourage all KPB residents to speak out against this ordinance.

Rita Turner

Homer

Alaska Japanese Club plans trip to Japan, looking for funding sponsors

My name is Sarah Brewer and I am writing on behalf of the Alaska Japanese Club of Homer. This club has been run by our sensei, Megumi Beams, since 2021. You may have seen some of the taiko drumming performances or classes at the Kachemak Bay College, or on the Spit in the summer. She also teaches Japanese private and group lessons and after school clubs, and has brought many students into the love of Japanese culture, as a part of Homer’s sister city, Teshio, Hokkaido, Japan. They have presented at schools, churches, and City Hall in the past years. Perhaps you have seen them in various parades in Homer, as well!

The Alaska Japanese Club is taking a group of student delegates from fifth through eighth grades to Teshio from May 27 to June 10 and we are raising funds to make this trip successfully. The total amount necessary for the group is $30,000. We are hoping to raise half of this fundraising, but are hoping to get the other half as business sponsorships. If you think your business might be willing to help this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some of the youth of Homer, we would be very grateful. If we can get 15 businesses to sponsor at $1,000, this would be wonderful. This is the season for giving, and the club would be very grateful for the support from the businesses here in our wonderful community. The Homer Foundation has agreed to be our fiscal sponsor for this endeavor, so donations would be tax deductible. Travel abroad is a life-changing experience that will have a ripple effect for years to come for the continued success of this organization. Alaska Japanese Club Homer encourages especially new generations to become global citizens as a part of emerging sustainable world community and whose actions support the values and practices of that community.

If you would like more information, or to make a sponsorship donation, please contact myself or Beams Sensei directly. Checks can be made payable to the Homer Foundation/Alaska Japanese Club Fund. Many thanks for your consideration.

Sarah Brewer and Megumi Beams

Homer