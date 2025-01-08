Letters to the Editor

Gratitude for the Beckers as they sign off

I am writing to express my heartfelt gratitude and admiration for Dave and Eileen Becker, who took a bold step in September 1979 by launching their independent radio stations right here in Homer, Alaska. Over the years, their vision and hard work have built a remarkable statewide radio network, one that has recently transitioned to Michael Dukes. This moment marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in Alaska broadcasting and the beginning of a new era inspired by the Beckers’ legacy.

The Beckers’ stations have been more than a source of news and entertainment; they have been a vital thread in the fabric of our community. Their commitment to providing an independent and alternative voice for Alaskans has been invaluable. In a world often dominated by large corporate interests, their dedication to amplifying the diverse voices of our state has been a beacon of integrity and independence.

Their work also reminds me of how pivotal radio can be in connecting us during significant moments in history. From the oil spill in Prince William Sound to the eruption of Mount Redoubt, from the challenges of earthquakes and power outages to the stories of resilience after natural disasters, their stations have been there to inform, comfort, and unite us. As Alaska navigated these pivotal events, the Beckers ensured that their stations served not just as a voice of the people, but as a source of strength and solidarity.

Dave and Eileen, thank you for creating a space where ideas could flourish, communities could connect, and Alaskans could be heard. Your legacy will continue to inspire, and I have no doubt that Michael Dukes will honor the foundation you’ve built.

As we reflect on your decades of service, we also look forward with optimism, knowing that the values you have instilled in Alaskan radio will endure. On behalf of all who have tuned in and benefited from your dedication, I extend my deepest gratitude.

Mega Dittos,

Chris Story

Homer

Giving up/giving in, or resolve

January seems to be a good month to make a resolution. For most that means giving up something you like so much it has become harmful to you, and maybe to others. For these resolutions, temptation beckons. Egged on by profit-driven advertising and products that stare you in the face at grocery store entrances, many give in to their resolutions before month’s end. Sigh.

Over the years I try to start out by telling myself (only myself), I am not going to swear anymore! Or, I will listen with both ears and my eyes, with my mouth shut. I’ll read more fun fiction instead of depressing nonfiction. And of course there’s exercise…

This year I’m going to try even harder than usual to stop buying food items in plastic. It’s very challenging. We should all be horrified that all those sweets in clam shell and other non-marketable plastics go into our landfills and never decompose, they layer upon layer upon layer in this good earth.

The latest news of the broke-beyond-repair bailer at the Soldotna landfill inspires my resolution. The news report says it will take months to get another, and monies that are not in the borough’s budget for this year. In the meantime paper and recyclable plastics that used to get bailed and sent out to recycling plants, will now go into the landfill, along with the clam shell plastics.

According to Mayor Peter Micciche as reported on by KDLL on Dec. 31, the borough really doesn’t know if the bailed up waste that gets shipped out is even recycled. He says he will lead the borough in re-evaluating its recycling efforts.

And, what can we do to help — tap tap tap. I know! Stop buying so much plastic. Tell your legislators to do something (a futile effort this year given other areas of importance, never mind). Or maybe tell the local stores you won’t buy unless they put the item in something else. That is my new year’s resolution — I am giving up plastic.

Therese Lewandowski

Homer

Thank you for supporting ILC recreation

With the coming of the new year, TRAILS, the inclusive recreation program at the Independent Living Center would like to look back and give thanks to the ones who have contributed to make 2024 an amazing year.

This year, TRAILS was seen fishing for halibut, paddling in local waters, having a beach party in Seldovia, celebrating Solstice in Seward, riding the train in Portage visiting the Wildlife Center and going skiing at Alyeska.

With the help from the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies, we were able to keep costs low for our participants by assisting with volunteers and transportation. TRAILS was able to get people out exploring the great land.

A special thank to the donors of the Homer Foundation. With the funds awarded, TRAILS was able to update some much needed outdoor gear, allowing us to host multiple potlucks, barbecues and celebrations such as honoring the ongoing efforts of American with Disabilities Act anniversary. Events such as these are open and free to all members of the public.

A huge shoutout to Tammy Anderson at Homer Art and Frame and RJ Nelson for hosting an inclusive art group open to all abilities. Both have generously contributed to this very fun group which helps individuals create art projects and submit group pieces to local events and galleries.

With the help of HOWL, we were able to regularly host canoe outings in local waters, highlighting the beauty and serenity that is our backyard. TRAILS would also like to give thanks to the Resurrection Lutheran Church, the Girdwood Chapel and the Seldovia Village Tribe, Hospice of Homer, Challenge Alaska, Alaska Fish and Game including Joe Freeman, Joscie Norris, Kathy Sarns, and Pat Case and all our participants for your help in promoting inclusive recreation. Here’s looking ahead to another fun year with you all. Cheers!!

Michael Gavillot

Program director of TRAILS

Homer Foundation supports youth skiing

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Homer Foundation for their generous $5,000 award to enhance our cross-country ski program. This incredible support has enabled us to purchase 20 complete sets of skis, boots and poles, ensuring that students who might not otherwise have the opportunity can now participate in this enriching winter activity.

Our program typically serves 50–60 students annually, and these new equipment sets will significantly expand access and improve the experience for all participants. Thanks to the Homer Foundation’s commitment to fostering community and youth development, we are better equipped to inspire a love of outdoor recreation and physical fitness among our students.

Thank you for making a lasting impact on our program and our community!

Sincerely,

Eric Waltenbaugh

Principal, West Homer Elementary School