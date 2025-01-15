Letters to the Editor

Thanks for supporting New Year’s Eve tradition

I want to express a huge thank you to the 86 families and businesses that contributed to Homer’s seventh Crowdfunded New Year’s Eve Fireworks FANTASTICAL! The following contributed more than half of this year’s funds: Coldwater AK, Ulmer’s Drug & Hardware, Kachemak Freight Solutions, Alaska Peninsula Plumbing & Mechanical, The Office of Representative Sarah Vance, HomeRun Water, Peninsula Insulation, Duncan House Diner, Ace Towing, Wagon Wheel Garden & Pet, South Peninsula Hospital, Story Real Estate, and Mossy Oak Properties of AK – Ninilchik.

I also want to express a huge thank you to the City of Homer for so graciously and proactively accommodating this crazy, and sort of accidental New Year’s tradition. Also to Chris Story and Mike Becker with the Peninsula Radio Group for the ad free live radio music soundtrack. And to Captains’ Coffee for serving hot snacks and drinks in Mariner Park to make it just a little extra special.

And last but not least, the nearly 200 hours of volunteer time given by a pile of friends and family who helped to make New Year’s Eve go BOOM! I’m already planning for next year!

Aaron Weisser

Homer

Thank you for building community through music

Homer Council on the Arts would like to thank the Horn Section and Opportunity Funds, managed by the Homer Foundation, for supporting “Building Community Through Music.” Over the past year this has meant weekly, free, facilitated community jam sessions every Thursday evening, as well as monthly bluegrass sessions (currently on hiatus). This also allowed the purchase of a piano dolly and sound and light equipment to support live performances in Homer. The practice of making music with other people is not only an impetus for social gathering: it removes barriers and differences, fosters new modes of communication and collaboration, creates something beautiful and joyous, and inspires subsequent musical connections and collaborations. Live performances also foster an inspired community of audience members sharing a unique art experience.

We are grateful for this support, and will continue jam sessions in the HCOA gallery every Thursday from 6:30-9 p.m. Bring your voice, an instrument, or borrow one of a number of available instruments on hand and be part of a dynamic music-making community!

Thank you!

Scott Bartlett

Executive Director, Homer Council on the Arts

Thank you for supporting Kevin Bell Arena

The Homer Hockey Association (HHA) would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Homer City Council Grants Program and the Homer Foundation for their generous support. The $3,000 in funding we received this year played a critical role in ensuring the safety and continued operation of the Kevin Bell Arena by enabling us to complete required inspections and maintenance on our fire suppression system.

As a cornerstone of recreational activity in our community, the Kevin Bell Arena serves as more than just an ice rink. It’s a vibrant hub that brings together people of all ages for school field trips, public skating, youth and adult hockey leagues, figure skating, broomball, curling, and Learn to Skate programs. This year, we’ve seen an exciting surge in participation, with even more community members and visitors enjoying the diverse programs and events hosted at the arena.

The fire suppression system maintenance funded by this grant was a vital investment in the safety of our facility, protecting not only the structure itself but also the many individuals who use it daily. Without the support of the Homer City Council Grants Program and the Homer Foundation, meeting this critical need would have been significantly more challenging.

The Kevin Bell Arena is not just an asset to the Homer Hockey Association; it’s an asset to our entire community. It fosters health, camaraderie, and economic vitality by attracting thousands of visitors to Homer every year for tournaments and events, boosting local businesses and generating tax revenue.

We deeply appreciate the ongoing support of the Homer City Council and the Homer Foundation. Their recognition of the importance of recreational opportunities and community spaces like the Kevin Bell Arena allows us to continue enriching the lives of our neighbors and visitors alike.

Thank you for helping us keep the arena safe, operational, and thriving for everyone who enjoys it.

Mike Barth

HHA President

For democracy to stay healthy, voters need to stay engaged

Something interesting happened at the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meeting last Tuesday. The Assembly was considering eliminating a second public comment period reserved for the end of the regular assembly meeting. Interestingly, the people who spoke out against this ordinance (which if passed, would have eliminated the second comment period) came from all sides of the political spectrum. Liberals, moderates, libertarians and conservatives all spoke to keep this second time period. The assembly voted 9-0 against the ordinance.

The message is that for our assembly to be effective, the voters (future voters) must have as many opportunities as possible to share their ideas with their representatives.

One person said that this ordinance did not even need to come up in the first place. I disagree. This was a meaningful discussion about communication between the voters and their elected representatives. The assembly needed to hear from their constituents. What if no one had objected? For the government to work, citizens must be aware of what is happening and communicate with their representatives in any way they may be comfortable with. (Do you know who your borough assembly member is?)

Our assembly members work hard and are dedicated to helping the borough; at the very least, the voters should visit one meeting. They are usually held every first and third Tuesdays of the month, starting at 6 p.m. at the borough building, or you can watch/participate on Zoom. They are also aired on KBBI. For more information about borough assembly meetings or learn more about our assembly, you can go to www.kpb.us/assembly-clerk/meet-the-assembly.

Alex Koplin

Homer

Thank you for supporting Seldovia library

The Seldovia Public Library wishes to publicly thank the Book Hook Fund, a collaborative project funded by the Homer Community Foundation and the Juneau Community Foundation. We were awarded $1,000 for the purpose of purchasing reading materials for the public library, and plan to spend it in the following areas: Early Readers, Young Adult, Junior Nonfiction, Classic Literature, Graphic Novels, Alaskana Fiction and Nonfiction, Adult Fiction and Nonfiction. We don’t have specific titles picked out yet, but look forward to adding these new materials to our collection.

We are working with the staff at Susan B. English School for their recommendations for children’s and young adult books, and are excited to incorporate their ideas..

Thanks sincerely to both the Homer Community Foundation and the Juneau Community Foundation for funding these additions to our collection!

Cindy Mom, Director

Seldovia Public Library