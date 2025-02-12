Letters to the Editor

Register for upcoming chess tournament

I would like to thank all of the young chess-heads who came out for January’s chess tournament at West Homer Elementary School. We had more than 60 kids participate from grades three through eight. Everyone had a spectacular time that would not have been possible without our many volunteers. The students were all wonderful, and the volunteers were perfect. I am grateful to all of the parents and adults; and am ridiculously proud of each student.

Chapman School will host the next chess tournament on Sunday, March 2 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. There will be three age groups: third to fifth grade; sixth to eighth grade; and ninth grade and up (including adults). Admission is free for students through eighth grade. For those older, we are asking for a $5 donation to the Chapman Field Trip Fund.

Please contact me at yatra@ak.net before Feb. 22 to register. We all hope to see you there.

Andy Haas

Homer

Thank you for ATV purchase to support ski trails

The board and members of the Kachemak Nordic Ski Club thank the generous donors who financed the purchase of a Polaris ATV on tracks for ski trail grooming.

The purchase was a real team effort. It shows the close connections Homer’s citizens have to their community. The Homer Foundation provided a $5K grant, Sara Jackinsky donated $5K in memory of her husband Ken Jones, and Karl Schwiesow, an Ellensberg, WA artist who grew up in Homer, donated the remaining $8K in memory of his father Doug Schwiesow.

Alaska Saw & Cycle and Polaris gave the KNSC significant discounts as well, and we appreciate their support and service.

Again, thanks very much. We couldn’t do it without support from the Homer skiing community.

Bob Glen, president

Kachemak Nordic Ski Club

Thank you for supporting Homer OPUS

Homer OPUS would like to thank the City of Homer and the Homer City Council for their generous support through a grant from the Field of Interest fund, administered by the Homer Foundation. These funds were used toward our ongoing program expansion and general operating expenses.

Homer OPUS runs a violins-in-the-schools programs at Paul Banks, Fireweed Academy and Chapman School with more than 250 students from kindergarten through 12th grade participating. We also host the after-school Homer Youth String Orchestra Club that is our adult and advanced youth ensemble.

We believe that broad access to music education changes children’s lives and transforms communities. By providing the youngest members of our community with a chance to create music together and opportunities where diverse families sit side by side to enjoy the collaborative music-making of their children, we feel we are knitting critical community bonds, one musical note at a time.

Donations like this one from the City of Homer help us continue to expand our programs and outreach. They also help prepare our students for events like Sea of Strings, our April 10 concert when hundreds of our string players representing Paul Banks Preludes, Fireweed Frescoes, Chapman Eagle Ensemble and Codas Ensemble gather on the Homer High Mariner stage to perform a free community concert.

We’re grateful to everyone supporting our efforts and helping Homer OPUS continue to deepen our impact. You can learn more about us at homeropus.org.

Christina Whiting, program manager

Homer OPUS

Thank you for supporting Ski for Women

Thank you to all who joined for a fun day of sun and skiing and costumes at the Kachemak Ski for Women! The event is held annually by Kachemak Nordic Ski Club as a benefit for the South Peninsula Haven House. This year we had upward of 75 participants and raised over $1,400 for Haven House.

We’d love to thank our amazing sponsors who donated prizes: Alyeska Tire, Bubbles Soda Parlor, The Bagel Shop, Fat Olive’s Restaurant, Grace Ridge Brewing Inc, Homer’s Jeans, Homer Saw & Cycle, Kachemak Bay Wilderness Lodge, Mako’s Water Taxi, NOMAR, and Two Sisters Bakery for donating cookies. Thank you to volunteers extraordinaire Kris Holderied, Megan Malcolm, Bekah Tufares, Katie Mohn, Kris May, Shannon McBride-Morin, Annie Williams, Anna Lewald, Dylan Lewald, Katie Martin, Zach Heilman, Wayne Aderhold and to Haven House staff and board members Lindsey Collins, Laurie Palo, Britt Huffman, and Maria Walker.

Thank you to the trail groomers for keeping us gliding safely all season long. And one big extra “THANK YOU” to Kris Holderied who has organized this event since 2006 and orchestrated such a smooth handoff to me this year. So glad you got to ski around dressed as a polar bear with your Diva Hockey Team gals this time!

Kasey Aderhold

Homer

Dear Homer families,

I’m writing you today to float an idea about how to fund a community center and after-school program for our Anchor Point and Homer youth, which is sorely needed. In 1992, I assumed a loan at 308 Price Street directly across from the Mountain View Boys & Girls Club. The club at the time was single story and not impressive at all and had limited programming, but through community donations it expanded. While this expansion destroyed my wonderful mountain view, I was OK with this for the greater good and how it positively impacted youth in my neighborhood!

Specifically, when folks shopped at the Safeway located in the Northway Mall, they could choose to round up to support the club. Even as a college student on a limited budget, I chose to round up! While I do not know the ins and outs of the budget at the club in Mountain View and how it all played out, I know that when I shop in Homer, I would be happy to round up to support our youth. They are our future! Thank you for listening,

Sunny Mall

Homer

Thank you for keeping the lights on at HCOA

On behalf of Homer Council on the Arts, I’m writing to express our gratitude for the City of Homer Grants Program, administered by the Homer Foundation, which supported HCOA throughout fiscal year 2024. This is one of only two unrestricted grants that help us “keep the lights on” so that we can program arts education, performances and artist opportunities in our community. And we have been able to do so much: ceramics classes, workshops, gallery exhibits featuring 176 artists, touring performances, spring and summer camps, Nutcracker Faire, and more! HCOA can only present these programs with the support of organizational partnerships, business sponsorship, membership, grants, and donations. The City of Homer is invaluable both as a municipal partner and in this financial support. Thank you!

Scott Bartlett, executive director

Homer Council on the Arts

Thank you for food pantry grant

On behalf of the Homer Community Food Pantry board of directors, volunteers and clients, I’d like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Homer Foundation and to Dave and Mary Schroer for their generous operating grant.

Over the past year, between ongoing inflation and delays in SNAP benefits, we have seen a significant increase in the need in our community and it hits us from all sides — with an increase in families in need, an increase in the cost of food we buy, and a decrease in our donors’ capacity to give. We are now serving more than 170 families on a weekly basis, an increase of about 20% over last year. Clearly more families are struggling which has placed stress on our available funds to meet the needs of our most vulnerable.

Grants such as this are essential to our survival as they allow us to use the funds for operations rather than a specific project. $.70 of every dollar that we raise goes toward feeding and aiding folks living on the edge. We are very grateful to the Homer Foundation and to Dave and Mary Schroer for their support. Our clients feel your love!

Cinda Martin, president

Homer Community Food Pantry

Building community through family nights

Recent Family Night events in Nanwalek, Port Graham, and Tyonek brought together students, families and community members for evenings of learning, connection and cultural celebration. These gatherings featured hands-on activities focused on social-emotional learning, STEAM education, and local traditions, creating meaningful experiences for all involved.

The strong turnout and enthusiasm highlighted the community’s desire for interactive, culturally relevant programs that bring families together in positive ways.

These events would not have been possible without the generous support of The Homer Foundation, whose contributions ensured that meals were provided to all attendees, making the gatherings even more accessible and welcoming. Since federal grant funds cannot typically be used to pay for food and beverages unless deemed reasonable and necessary, Project GRAD relied entirely on generous donors and this grant funding from The Homer Foundation to provide meals at Family Nights and other community events. Their support played a crucial role in strengthening community ties and enhancing educational experiences for students and families alike.

Moving forward, continued support and collaboration will be essential to sustaining and expanding opportunities like these. By working together, we can keep creating spaces where learning, culture, and community come together in meaningful ways.

Kate Mulder-Hartill

Homer