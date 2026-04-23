Letters to the editor

Grant boosts infant learning

On behalf of Sprout Family Services, we would like to thank the City of Homer/Homer Foundation for the grant of $1,500 to our organization.

The entirety of this grant is going to support our Infant Learning Program (ILP) which has been operating in Homer now for 40 years. This early intervention service is for ages birth to 3 years old, and provides occupational, speech, and physical therapies in the child’s home. ILP also focuses on giving caregivers the tools to help them succeed in parenting and to also help their child, who is experiencing delays, the ability to reach their development milestones.

Jon McGhee

Homer

Chess tournament a success

Recently, West Homer Elementary had its 2026 annual chess tournament for Grades 3 through 8. This an annual fun event for enthusiastic chess players featuring five timed rounds. We often talk about the successful players (and there were about 45 of them this year), but we rarely mention the wonderful volunteers who return each year and make it run so smoothly.

So may we express our special thanks to Britni & Casey Siekaniec, Gabe Stone, Casey Eberle, Kyle Lints, Jose de Creeft, Kerry Tintzman, Lin Hampson, and Kelsey Haas. If you see them, please tell them how great they are.

And the following kids placed in these categories as well!

Grades 3 through 4:

1st Hadley Siekaniec; 2nd Everett McClure; 3rd Korben Couture; Top award for a 2nd grader: Leiv Rogers

Grades 5 through 6:

1st Tanner de Creeft; 2nd Max Fefelov; 3rd Colton de Creeft

Grades 7 through 8:

1st Elliott Young; 2nd Liam Robinson; 3rd Janaya Gao & Kellen Isenhour

Andy Haas

Homer

100 Women make a difference

On behalf of the Health Care Provider Scholarship Fund managed by the Homer Foundation, thank you to the 100 Women Who Care for your generous donations.

Your support helps students beginning careers in health care and advances the next generation of health care providers in our community.

We are deeply grateful for your investment in education and in the future of health care. Your contributions make a meaningful difference.

Emilie Otis

on behalf of Health Care Provider Scholarship Committee and the Homer Foundation

Elks gather in Homer

The Homer Elks Lodge will be hosting the 78th annual Alaska State Elks Association Convention April 30 through May 2.

About 100 Elk members and guests from 15 Elk Lodges located across the state, as well as members and guests from Washington, will be descending upon the Homer Elks Lodge beginning Tuesday, April 29.

Dignitaries and guests in attendance will include: Current Alaska State Elks Association president Tom Stroozas, from Homer; current state officers and committee chairmen; Alaska State Elks Association president-elect Janice Bruchhauser-Levra, from Anchorage, who will be installed as the new Elks State president on May 2; Washington State Elks Association president, Scott Rainey and First Lady Jennifer; and National Organization Fraternal Committee chairman Michael Kennedy and wife Patricia.

The purpose of the annual convention is to conduct business meetings and provide end-of-year committee reports associated with the operations and programs that are sponsored by the National Grand Lodge, State Association and individual Lodges located in Alaska.

These programs include Veterans and Americanism, Drug Awareness, Government Relations, Hoop Shoot, Soccer Shoot, National, State & Local Scholarship Programs, Youth Activities, our Wounded Veterans Project benefiting our nations wounded troops and other worthy projects as identified by the state association.

Jill Hockema,

Convention Committee Co-Chair