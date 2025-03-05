Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Cook Inletkeeper would like to extend our heartfelt thanks the City of Homer Grants Program, administered by the Homer Foundation, for the continued support of local nonprofit organizations. The City of Homer Grants Program supports Inletkeeper’s annual electronics recycling event in Homer, which in 2024 helped divert over 12,000 pounds of electronic waste from the Homer landfill, and over 36,000 pounds across the Peninsula. Be sure to mark your calendars for this year’s annual electronic recycling event happening May 3 in Homer.

We are grateful to be able to continue to facilitate the community’s efforts to responsibly dispose of electronic waste and protect our salmon habitats and waterways. We are thankful for the city’s commitment to this program and to the Homer Foundation for ushering these funds out to local nonprofits. Together, we can and are making a difference at the end of the road.

Loren Barrett, co-executive director

Cook Inletkeeper

A new path forward

Recently, the Pratt Museum has been negotiating change, with the addition of new team members and the loss of others. Adjusting to change often requires diligence and grace, as well as a fair amount of adaptation. With a shift in leadership, our organization has taken the opportunity to adjust our leadership system, and we are pleased to write this letter to the community as the interim co-executive directors of the Pratt Museum. As active members of the community for nearly a decade, we are both committed to restoring the Pratt’s position as a collaborative, inclusive, community organization. A cornerstone of the community for over 50 years, the Pratt Museum continues to cultivate an enduring process of discovery in a new generation of patrons. We are committed to finding creative solutions in the face of current challenges, and are embarking on a path towards a sustainable future. We welcome conversation with those who support the Museum’s mission and goals, and look forward to continuing the dialog on how we can best serve our community.

With Gratitude,

Whitney Harness and Yarrow Hinnant

Co-executive directors of the Pratt Museum

Trump lecturing Zelenskyy?

Let me get this straight — President Donald Trump (who evaded the draft cowering behind a physical deferment “bone spurs”) is telling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (who replied to the U.S. offer of an evacuation after the Russians invaded “I don’t need a ride, I need ammunition”) how to behave in a war?

How conned are we?

Gordy Vernon

Homer