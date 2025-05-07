Finding hope in Homer

Playing pickleball, volunteering with local organizations, and staying informed of local news and media are some of the ways Homer can help build a stronger community, a group of locals said this month during a public discussion hosted by former Homer News editor Michael Armstrong and local voting advocate Alex Koplin.

About two dozen people gathered on Tuesday, April 29, at the Homer Public Library Fireside Reading Lounge to discuss the concept of community and what it means to them.

The meeting sought to find answers and solutions to four prepared questions, through an open community dialogue, intending to highlight challenges and barriers to finding common ground amid polarizing times and seek solutions that help build a feeling of community. Armstrong wrote in an April 21 email that the event “is not meant to spark flames, but to better understand each other and perhaps come away with ideas that can help you and our community continue to be the best it can be during these challenging times.”

Those who wished to share their thoughts on a proposed question had two minutes with which to respond.

The questions were: “What do you need to do or what does the community need to do, to create a healthier community?”; “In our community, which is dealing with many unknowns, where can we find common ground?”; “In our community, where do you see things going well and where do you see areas needing improvement?” The fourth question had to do with sharing takeaways for the night.

Armstrong said during the event that his experience reporting and writing on issues affecting the lower Kenai Peninsula for more than 20 years has helped him understand that the Homer community extends beyond traditional city limits, encompassing smaller, outlier areas like Fritz Creek, Anchor Point, communities across the bay and the Russian villages.

The majority of attendees present for the conversation were over the age of 50. No families or people under 40 attended, something that didn’t escape the awareness of those present. Some attendees mentioned in their comments that the lack of generational representation was unfortunate. Others mentioned that it can be hard to find ways to engage younger people in these kinds of conversations, although they didn’t actively address potential barriers the demographic might face.

One attendee, Frank Quinn, said that based on nationwide data, young people are more likely to become involved if events are made accessible online, either through YouTube, Zoom events, or short video clips. He suggested that to engage younger generations, the community needs to communicate through the platforms they use, such as creating video clips or using social media, rather than more traditional methods. Quinn said that he’s recognized that young people in the community do not typically show up to in-person events and live in a different media world.

Kathy Carssow said that when considering the first question (“What do you need to do or what does the community need to do, to create a healthier community?”) she can’t help but think about pickleball and other groups where participants can bond over a common interest.

“It has nothing to do with politics and it really creates community,” she said. “There are people I know that I have played against who have very opposite views to mine, but I also know that I like that person because we’re doing something together. Or maybe I don’t like that person, but it isn’t because of the politics, maybe it’s because I don’t like the way that they’re taking up my side of the court, you know? But you know, it’s good. It’s really good to join other groups.”

Jessica Shepherd said volunteering at the food pantry has opened her eyes to another side of the community, one that needs support.

“I’m working with volunteers who are, you know, any number of different political outlooks, but we’re there because we’re compassionate and we want to engage with our community, and then we’re serving people who maybe are economically really struggling, and some of those folks are homeless,” she said. “Some of them are struggling just because they’re new to our community. Some of them are single moms who are trying to just keep it together, and they’re often so appreciative, and it’s given me just a whole different way of looking at folks in our community.”

Shepherd said that by forming these connections — both with other volunteers and with members of the community seeking aid — she’s been able to gain a broader perspective, by learning their names and a little bit of their story.

Dick Dunn said an important community-building experience he’s had is volunteering time to spend with those in hospice, nearing the end of their lives.

“There’s so many people that are old that live alone or had something where they can’t do normal things,” he said. “And it’s not just about being with dying people. It’s maybe just going to play a game with somebody or pick up something at the store.”

Dunn said there are a lot of opportunities to connect and that everyone is welcome.

“You will get so much more back than you’ll ever be able to receive,” he said, growing emotional.

One attendee, Kelly Hickman, said that as a resident of Nikolaevsk, her family sees Homer as a hub.

A participant named Lakshmi said one of her takeaways from the evening was the importance of listening skills.

“I think what’s happening is the issues and challenges are so emotional right now that our nervous systems can get really hijacked,” she said. “And then the conversation is deeply emotional and there’s fear, there’s anger, and it’s hard to actually listen well.” She said she thinks a lot about the skills needed to be a good listener and have a conversation where you’re not just preparing the next thing to say.

“At the end of the day, I think people really want to be heard,” she said. “So I’m just kind of throwing that out there. I don’t have an answer, but I’m that’s something I think about a lot.”

Appreciation for community institutions including KBBI, the SPARC building, the Homer Public Library and the Homer News were all mentioned throughout by various speakers as community-building resources they value.

No additional community-building conversations are planned at this time, although Armstrong said they may host more in the future.

Reach reporter Chloe Pleznac at chloe.pleznac@homernews.com