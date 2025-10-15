Letters to the Editor

Red Carpet Ritz celebrates and supports the Pratt Museum

What a night! Thank you to everyone who collaborated with us to make the Red Carpet Ritz a success. Our community’s response to this year’s event has inspired us all and I am excited to announce that we raised just over $24,000.00!

The generosity of our patrons, sponsors, auction item donors, and volunteers is a shining testament to the vitality of this community. Our sponsors included Wild Alaskan Company, Northrim Bank, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Duncan House Diner, Homer Real Estate, KBBI AM 890, South Peninsula Hospital, and Ulmers Drug & Hardware. In addition, over 32 local businesses and individuals donated items, experiences, and even decadent chocolate desserts to be auctioned off in support of the Museum!

I want to thank our fantastic Master of Ceremonies, Jim Anderson, who went above and beyond to make this event extraordinary. Thank you to the Porcupine Theater team for offering such an incredible venue, to the entire K.P. Brass Band for the fabulous live entertainment, and to Christopher Kincaid for capturing the energy of the evening through photography. We are grateful to the team at Bell’s Galley for serving gourmet hors d’oeuvres with a flourish and to both the Grog Shop and Grace Ridge Brewing for the marvelous beer and wine options.

On behalf of the Homer Society of Natural History, Inc. Board of Directors and the Pratt Museum Staff, I express deep gratitude to the community for supporting the Museum at the Ritz and throughout the year. We hope to see you at the Museum sometime soon!

Sincerely,

Whitney Harness, Executive Director

Pratt Museum

Celebrating Homer midwife’s retirement

After 26 years of caring for the community’s women and babies, and additional years as a midwife before practicing in Homer, Julie McCarron is retiring!

South Peninsula Hospital invites you to say congratulations and wish her well on Friday, Nov. 7, at Homer Seaplane Base (1310 Lake Shore Drive) from 4:30-8 p.m.

If you or your kiddo were delivered by Julie, please send you or your baby’s photo (of any age) in advance to be included in a slideshow! Send photo, name and age to photosforjulie@sphosp.org, and plan to arrive in time for a group picture of Julie’s babes at 5:30 p.m.

Derotha Ferraro

South Peninsula Hospital

Side with democracy on Saturday

Donald Trump is ordering American troops to invade American cities. He’s sending masked agents to terrorize communities. He’s weaponizing our government to attack his political enemies and silent dissent. And he’s proving every day that he thinks he’s above the law — not a president, a king. But this is the United States of America, and we don’t do kings here!

This Saturday, Oct. 18, beginning at noon at the intersection of the Sterling Highway and Lake St., Homer Women of Action have coordinated a local NO KINGS DAY. Donald Trump needs to be reminded that America rejected a monarchy/dictatorship form of government 250 years ago.

Folks, the cavalry is not coming to save us. We are the cavalry and they can’t erase us. We still have our voices, our votes, our values.

So to everyone reading this who feels like you’re running on empty — emotionally, politically, spiritually — I see you. I am you. And I’m telling you, keep going! Speak out. Show up. They want us demoralized, divided and docile. But we are none of those things, and never will be.

See you Saturday. Side with Democracy and with that patriot standing beside you.

Michael A LeMay

Homer