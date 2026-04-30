Letters to the editor

Three reasons to vote

Kudos to the recent Democracy Fair in Homer. One activity had people list reasons why voting is important, and we wanted to share some of the ideas from people ages 10-80.

Because it matters!

To have a voice.

Exercise your rights.

Because we are a democracy.

So others don’t decide for you.

Being the change you want to see.

Using your voice for those who can’t.

Your vote only counts if you use it.

To have a say in the issues that affect your life.

Because everyone should have an opinion.

To improve the lives of everyone.

The fate of your country and world are in your hands.

To protect free speech.

It shows you care.

It is our civic duty.

Democracy is not a spectator sport.

The power of the individual.

Don’t complain if you don’t vote.

It is a privilege – defend it.

Use it or lose it.

Because I want to be counted.

Because it can change the country for the better.

Because it is my right.

To preserve democracy.

To put in your 2 cents.

To keep democracy going.

Because it feels good.

It is your responsibility as a citizen in a democracy.

It improves the lives of everyone.

Because, so far, we can!

To be free.

Shape the future of your community.

To be informed.

To have a say in what happens to our freedoms.

If the same people vote year after year, we are giving power to a small group, and it most likely doesn’t reflect what most people would like to see. If everyone believed their vote mattered, and we could get over 70 per cent of the voters, how would we look then? It’s a mindset we need to change.

Your voice matters no matter what the naysayers say.

Alex Koplin

Kenai Peninsula Votes

Justice for Duffy brings community together

On July 1, Kirby Calderwood will be sentenced for the 2019 murder of Homer community member Anesha “Duffy” Murnane. Providing the community an opportunity to learn more about Duffy’s specific case and the broader issue of violence against women in Alaska and the nation, Duffy’s family and friends are hosting Justice for Duffy: A Community Gathering for Awareness & Action on Violence Against Women this Saturday, May 2, 1-4 p.m. at Kachemak Bay Campus.

Presenters will include Matt Haney, the special investigator who solved Duffy’s case, sharing information and answering questions about her case, Michael Huelsman, Duffy’s uncle, discussing among other things, why Mr. Calderwood took a plea deal, Ed Berg, Duffy’s stepfather, providing a retrospective of community activities since 2019 as well as special recognition of individuals and organizations, and Ingrid Johnson, associate professor at UAF’s Department of Justice & Women’s Gender & Sexuality Studies, speaking on “Duffy Murnane as an Individual and Statistic: The Context of Violence Against Women in Alaska”. Also on hand will be a number of local organizations providing community resource information, including Haven House, Holdfast Grappling, Homer Police Department, Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection and Ninilchik Village Tribe, with additional resources from Data for Indigenous Justice and others, and with support from the Homer United Methodist Church Civic Engagement Group. Virtual attendance options will be available via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/812017311, Passcode 930906; and Facebook Live from the Bring Duffy Home page. The event will also be recorded with a link available at a later date.

There is still time to submit a Victim Impact Statement to the court to share how Duffy’s disappearance and murder affected you and to help ensure that Calderwood does not receive early release. VIS accepted by the court through June. Instructions and paperwork can be found: Online: https://tinyurl.com/justiceforduffy.

Printed copies are available in Homer at: The UPS Store, ask at the front desk, and bulletin boards at: Fritz Creek Store, Kachemak Gear Shed, Two Sisters Bakery and Ulmer’s Drug & Hardware

Calderwood will be sentenced at the Homer Courthouse on Wednesday, July 1. Overflow viewing of the proceedings will be available at the Homer United Methodist Church. A communitywide healing ceremony will take place later that day at the Bishop’s Beach pavilion, with more details to be announced. For more information about the May 2 event and to request the Zoom link by email, \.

We are grateful beyond words to everyone who provided support and kept Duffy and her family and friends in their thoughts all these many years. It is well time there is an increased awareness of and action on the issue of violence against women, justice for Duffy and all the murdered and missing, and healing for our communities.

Duffy’s family & friends

Shifting the blame

Just wondering, we’re still blaming this on Biden, right?

Kim Burrows

Homer

Estate planning info questioned

I have been an estate planning attorney since 2012. On April 23, I attended a “free” estate planning presentation at the senior center that raised serious concerns — particularly for the seniors it targeted. The presenter, an insurance salesperson, offered legal advice. That alone should give pause.

More troubling, much of the information was inaccurate.

For instance, attendees were told probate typically costs 3-7% of an estate’s value. That is incorrect. Probate costs are not tied to estate value; in my practice, they are generally $2,500 to $3,000. Presenting inflated percentages is misleading and unnecessarily alarming. Similarly, the claim that attorneys routinely charge $5,000 to $12,000 for estate planning also does not reflect my practice.

Vastly inflated figures like these risk steering people away from competent legal counsel. Most concerning is the model being promoted: legal documents prepared without any opportunity for clients to consult the attorney drafting them. Estate planning is a highly individualized process that depends on understanding a client’s family, assets, and goals. Clients have questions, and they deserve answers from the attorney responsible for their documents.

Our seniors deserve better.

Anyone interested in learning about estate planning or end of life decisions should listen to a presentation recently put on by SPH, available on their website. There you will find great information without the sales pitch.

Lindsay Wolter

Homer

Hospital check-in simplified

Good news – checking in for care at South Peninsula Hospital’s main entrance is about to get faster and simpler.

Satisfaction surveys report that patients want a simpler check in process at the hospital’s main entrance. We’ve listened and developed a better process to improve everyone’s experience and fast-track the registration of those needing the highest critical attention.

What was formerly the “front desk window” is now reserved exclusively for ER and Labor & Delivery patients. Everyone else registering for an appointment at the Lab, Imaging, or Surgery should head straight into one of the three registration offices directly to the right of that window.

If they are all occupied, we ask you wait for the next available. We have volunteers and staff working the lobby during peak hours to help direct you as well as new signage in the lobby. If you want to pay a bill in person, please visit the office across from the new security desk. If you have any questions, nearby security, volunteers or registration can assist you.

We know old habits are hard to break, and folks naturally want to walk to the main window as they have since we opened this new wing in 2009. However, the feedback from you, our community, said loud and clear that you wanted a change. Now, registration is one and done.

Please continue to give feedback through your patient satisfaction survey as you get it. Your comments are read, and we take action on them as we can.

Derotha Ferraro, public information officer

South Peninsula Hospital

Veterans for Peace chapter opens

“Dear editor and most honorable citizens dancing on the wheel of destiny here in our gorgeous cosmic hamlet by the sea …the higher round I am reaching for is love and compassion for all life on this planet…” These are some of the words our beloved Brother Asaiah wrote in his many letters to the editor during his time with us.

It is my joyous and distinct honor to announce the birth of the Brother Asaiah Chapter of Veterans For Peace in Homer on April 18, 2026.

Our founding veteran members represent the Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marines. Our valuable, cherished associate members, consist of Christians, Buddhists, Jews, and Muslims. We welcome all faiths and ethnicities who believe in our mission of promoting peace and social justice.

Our only requirement is to value peace, love, and understanding just like Brother Asaiah did. He encouraged us to love one another with no limitations whatsoever, to renounce war in honoring each and every soul who walks alongside us in this human/spiritual journey.

He believed that people could learn to understand themselves and each other, and if they took the time to understand, to really understand, war would not be necessary.

In his last letter to us, he says, “Dear editor, and beautiful citizens dancing on the karmic wheel of destiny… Please be kind to one another. Love one another. Be thankful, so thankful and have compassion for all things. See you later and have a good trip!”

Aum Mani Padme Hum.” (mantra of love, compassion, kindness, and wisdom)

Michael A LeMay

Homer Veterans for Peace