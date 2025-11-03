Keeping it local: How shopping close to home strengthens our community

Participate in ‘Shop Local Bingo’ this holiday season – a community event designed to celebrate local shopping with a playful twist. Photo credit to Homer Chamber of Commerce.

As the days grow shorter and Kachemak Bay welcomes the first snowstorms of winter, Homer’s heartbeat slows, but never stops.

In the hush of the season, something powerful happens when residents choose to shop local. Each purchase – from a steaming cup of coffee to a handcrafted ornament – helps keep the town’s economy strong and its spirit alive.

“Shopping locally is one of the best ways to give back to our community,” says Brad Anderson, Executive Director of the Homer Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. “Every dollar spent at a local business helps strengthen the local economy, create jobs and support the neighbors who make Homer unique.”

That ripple effect is more than just feel-good sentiment. According to a joint report by the University of Alaska Center for Economic Development and the American Independent Business Alliance, an average of 63 cents of every dollar spent at an Alaska-owned business stays in the state, compared to only 22 cents when spent at a non-local business.

If every household across Alaska shifted just $1,000 of spending from non-local to local businesses, it could support an estimated 5,850 additional jobs statewide. Those local purchases don’t just sustain employment; they also strengthen community tax bases, fund public services and support events that make smaller towns like Homer thrive.

Winter spending, local impact

For small businesses, the holiday season represents more than a time of cheer. It’s a critical economic lifeline. When locals keep their spending close to home, it helps sustain businesses through the quieter winter months.

This year, the Homer Chamber of Commerce is making it easy and fun to do just that. From Nov. 28 to 30, residents can join the Shop Local Bingo Game, a community event designed to celebrate local shopping with a playful twist.

“Grab a bingo card at any participating business,” Anderson says. “For every bingo, five stamps in a row, you’ll be entered into a draw for amazing prize packages.”

Find details at HomerAlaska.org.

A season to celebrate

On Thursday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m., the community will gather for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting at the Homer Chamber of Commerce.

Families can sip hot chocolate or apple cider, enjoy free s’mores cups and listen to festive music by the KP Brass Band, the High School Choir and the Kids Choir.

The highlight of the evening will be the Homer Fire Department’s arrival with Santa and Mrs. Claus, ready to greet local children and officially usher in the holiday season.

Investing in home

Small businesses are more than storefronts. They are local employers, sponsors of youth teams, and donors to community causes. The U.S. Small Business Administration reports that Alaska’s 71,781 small businesses employ more than 138,000 people, representing over half of the state’s workforce.

Every purchase made locally helps protect those jobs and keeps more tax dollars circulating within our economy.

“For this coming holiday season,” Anderson says, “we encourage people to choose to shop small, dine local and make a big impact right here at home.”

As we count down to the holidays, readers can watch for future installments of our Shop Local series, featuring more ways to support Homer’s small businesses and celebrate the community spirit that keeps the Bay’s brightest lights glowing through the longest nights.