Public invited to comment on Homer Harbor improvements

The United States Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District has released a new feasibility study and environmental assessment for expanding Homer Harbor. (United States Army Corps of Engineers)

The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Alaska District has released a new feasibility study and environmental assessment for expanding Homer Harbor and is inviting public feedback.

The three-year study investigates navigational improvements to address chronic overcrowding, safety concerns at the small boat entrance, and demand for moorage that can accommodate larger vessels in the community on Kachemak Bay. It also examines navigation improvements outside of the existing footprint adjacent to the harbor.

“Over time, demand has outgrown the current facility’s ability to serve this fleet safely and efficiently with both commercial and recreational use of the harbor increasing over the last several years,” USACE stated.

The City of Homer is also identifying and evaluating services and infrastructure needed to progress if an expansion is recommended by the study, with the goal of identifying a realistic and right-sized solution to meet the needs of the larger vessel industry and thoughtfully plan for future flexibility.

The expansion would include a basin and support infrastructure to accommodate the large marine vessels in the small boat harbor, as well as other large vessels that are currently unable to port due to the lack of space.

“The City is at risk of losing vessels in the harbor, which could have negative economic consequences, including job loss and reduced revenues,” according to a release from the city.

“An expanded harbor facility could also moor the Coast Guard Cutter Aspen and potentially provide short-term moorage for the Coast Guard’s new fast cutter fleet for layover, provisioning, and repair work.”

The city will decide whether to launch an effort to secure sources of funding to construct the new expansion if the study results in a recommendation to proceed.

The draft report is available for public review until June 22 and can be accessed on the Alaska District’s website.