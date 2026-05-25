Harbor seal pup found in Kenai is Alaska SeaLife Center’s first admission of year

The Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC) has admitted its first stranded harbor seal pup of the 2026 season — a malnourished and dehydrated male estimated to be under a week old. (Kaiti Grant | Alaska SeaLife Center)

The Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC) has admitted its first stranded harbor seal pup of the 2026 season — a malnourished and dehydrated male estimated to be under a week old.

On May 11, concerned Kenai residents spotted the lone pup on South Kenai Beach and contacted the center’s Stranded Marine Animal Hotline after no mother or other seals were spotted nearby. The ASLC team evaluated the pup and found that his condition was concerning.

Following authorization from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ASLC volunteers responded and the seal was transported to Seward by NOAA officers for immediate care and evaluation.

Several primary concerns were identified during the initial admit exam, according to ASLC, including poor body condition, malnourishment, dehydration, and concerning harsh breath sounds.

“The team is currently providing stabilizing care and conducting further diagnostics to better understand the severity of the pup’s condition,” ASLC stated. “Updates on this pup’s condition will be shared on the Alaska SeaLife Center’s social media pages and website.”

ASLC added that the arrival of the first harbor seal pup of the season serves as an important reminder that harbor seals across Alaska are currently in pupping season, and that human disturbances remain one of the most significant threats to young pups during this critical stage.

“Harbor seal pups are extremely vulnerable during this early stage of life, especially during the critical window when the pup relies entirely on its mother for nutrition, immune support, and survival,” said Jane Belovarac, ASLC wildlife response curator. “Minimizing disturbance from humans and pets during pupping season gives harbor seal pups the best chance of survival.”

ASLC is reminding the public that they play an important role in helping wild seal pups thrive by giving them plenty of space and sharing coastal areas responsibly.

“ If you see a marine animal in Alaska that looks concerning, you can help by calling the ASLC’s Stranded Marine Animal Hotline at 1-888-774-7325 for assistance,” ASLC added. “Remember, always call first before approaching any stranded or injured wildlife.”