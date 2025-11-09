Kenai students prepare to open ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Kenai Central High School students have been hard at work preparing for the opening night of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Friday, Nov. 14. Travis Lawson, KCHS science teacher and director of the drama department, said approximately 20 students have been rehearsing multiple times per week since September.

The play, written by Shakespeare at the end of the 16th century, is set in Athens and consists of several subplots revolving around the marriage of characters Theseus and Hippolyta. One of the subplots follows a conflict between four Athenian lovers, and another follows a group of actors rehearsing the play they’re supposed to perform before the wedding. Both groups are in a forest occupied by mischievous fairies intrigued with the humans.

“It’s similar to modern times because it has so much conflict, but there’s always an outside force (either) trying to help out or cause some mischief,” said Alex Brence. She’s a junior playing Helena, one of the four lovers. “I think that definitely applies to now. Even older works have themes that can still apply to today.”

Brence has been involved in performances in the past, but this will be her first time on stage. She said the most challenging part of preparing for the performance has been remembering her lines and delivering them in order. She’s had to memorize five pages of dialogue for her part, practicing at least a half hour every day.

Lawson’s years of theater involvement began when he was in high school himself. He directed the musical version of “Catch Me If You Can” back home in Tennessee a couple of years ago, but this is his first year as director of the KCHS drama department.

“There’s always a lot of nerves, and I think all of the students feel the same way,” Lawson said. “When you’re directing, you’re not the one onstage, but you’re still very associated with it.

“I’m definitely nervous, and there’s still a lot of stuff we need to work on, but I also know they always get it done. I know there’s a good performance at the end of the tunnel.”

He said he chose “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” for a couple of reasons: First, access to the script is free, so all proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the drama department. Additionally, Lawson said most people “have a skewed image of Shakespeare.”

“They read him in language arts, they slog through ‘Romeo and Juliet’ or ‘Julius Caesar’ and then they forget about it,” he said. “Shakespeare was a playwright. He didn’t write stories to be read; he wrote plays to be performed and seen.”

Truman Dodson is a freshman playing Lysander, a character in love with Hermia, another of the four lovers. It’s his first time participating in a production of any kind, and he said he’s equally nervous and excited for the play. He’s most looking forward to opening night.

Dodson said the most difficult part of performing is making sure his nerves don’t get in the way of remembering his lines.

“I’m most excited for the moment right after our first premiere,” Brence said. “Hearing the applause, doing your first bow on stage and seeing your family members and friends right after finally performing it for the first time — I can only imagine how good that’s going to feel.”

Performances begin Friday and continue throughout this weekend and next. This weekend, Friday and Saturday nights’ performances both start at 7 p.m. in the KCHS auditorium. There will be an afternoon showing on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. Next weekend follows the same schedule, with Friday and Saturday night showings at 7 p.m. The last performance is Sunday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.

The cost of admission is $5 for students and $10 for adults.